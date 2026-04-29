Gunmen attacked a church in Eda Oniyo, Ekiti State, during a crusade service and killed the presiding pastor

Several worshippers were abducted and taken into a nearby forest as panic spread in the community

Witnesses said the attackers arrived in large numbers and opened fire before carrying out the abduction

Gunmen have attacked a Christ Apostolic Church in Eda Oniyo community in Ilejemeje Local Government Area of Ekiti State.

The assailants killed a pastor and forcibly abducted several worshippers during a crusade service.

Gunmen attacked a church in Ekiti during a crusade and kidnapped several worshippers

Source: Original

The incident occurred on the evening of Tuesday, April 28, and has left residents in shock.

Gunmen attack Ekiti church, kill pastor

Witnesses said the assailants stormed the open-air programme on the outskirts of the town while activities were ongoing.

According to PremiumTimes, the attackers reportedly opened fire, killing the presiding pastor before taking an unspecified number of worshippers into a nearby forest.

A resident who spoke on condition of anonymity described the scale of the нападение.

“This evening, some gunmen invaded a church around the outskirts of Eda Oniyo during a church programme. They abducted several worshippers, including elderly persons and children.

“They shot the pastor and took the worshippers into the forest. The attackers came in large numbers and were heavily armed,” the source said.

Security operatives begin rescue of abductees

The exact number of those kidnapped has not been confirmed, but the attack has triggered panic across the community. Many residents have remained indoors amid fears of further violence.

A government official familiar with the situation confirmed that security operatives have been deployed to the area.

“Yes, some worshippers were kidnapped in Eda Oniyo today, but security agencies are involved. The government has deployed security operatives to the area and they are already on the trail of the attackers,” the official said.

Ondo monarch murdered by suspected bandits

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that the monarch of Agamọ Community in Akure North Local Government Area, Oba Kehinde Falodun, has reportedly been killed by suspected bandits. The incident occurred on Wednesday evening, February 18, during an attempted abduction at the traditional ruler’s palace.

Ondo state police have intensified surveillance following the murder of the monarch.

Source: Original

About ten armed men stormed the palace intending to kidnap the monarch, but he resisted their efforts. When their bullets reportedly failed to penetrate him, the attackers allegedly struck his head with a heavy object, causing his death.

Residents said the attack was sudden and violent, leaving the community in shock. Oba Falodun was later found a few metres away from the palace with gunshot wounds and was confirmed dead at the scene.

Bandits kill five in Oyo

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that five operatives of the National Park Service stationed in Oloka, Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo state were killed on Tuesday January 7, after gunmen stormed their post around 9 pm.

Some of the officers were shot at, and others burned to death. The bandits then packed their weapons before fleeing into the forest.

A relative of one of the victims told Legit.ng that the officers were believed to be resting when the assault began. One of the bodies was reportedly found on a prayer mat, raising the impression that the officer was shot while observing prayers.

Source: Legit.ng