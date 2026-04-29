Yusuf Baba-Ahmed has expressed his readiness to leave the Labour Party for the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) ahead of the 2027 elections

Baba-Ahmed criticised the ruling APC's handling of Nigeria's security situation and alleged one-party state ambitions

The Kaduna-born politician dismissed opposition merger plans but supports a potential alliance among ADC leaders

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Ahead of the 2027 elections, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, the 2023 vice presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), has announced his plan to quit the party on Wednesday, April 29, 2026.

According to The Cable, Baba-Ahmed will join the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP).

Peter Obi's former right-hand man, Datti Baba-Ahmed, says PRP is the new destination ahead of the 2027 election. Photo credit: @NigeriaStories

Source: Twitter

He announced the plan on Tuesday, April 28, while featuring as a guest on “Politics Today,” a programme on Channels Television.

Baba-Ahmed was running mate to Peter Obi during the 2023 poll. He had sided with the Julius Abure faction of the party.

He refused to join Obi in the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Baba-Ahmed explained that he is quitting the LP due to internal wrangling in the party, which he said had made it drift from its original ideals.

He stated:

“I am leaving the Labour Party tomorrow (Wednesday). There is more to it. When there was real peace in the Labour Party, was when they posted back. They redeployed someone with a specific purpose, and because of the antecedent of the individual to make life difficult, particularly for me. What the Labour Party stood for then is no longer what it is today.

“I am leaving the Labour Party (at) midnight, and I am joining PRP. PRP is the new destination. PRP is the one with a history. It’s about 75 years old."

The video can be viewed below via an X post:

2027 election: Baba-Ahmed slams APC

Furthermore, Kaduna-born Baba-Ahmed denounced the alleged move by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to foist a one-party state in Nigeria ahead of the 2027 elections.

The former federal lawmaker said the country has not made meaningful progress under the APC leadership.

Baba-Ahmed criticised the current government’s handling of the security situation in the country, citing incidents such as the killing of senior officers.

Datti Baba-Ahmed speaks during a video interview, criticising the President Bola Tinubu-led administration’s handling of Nigeria’s security challenges. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Baba-Ahmed dismisses opposition merger plan

On the alleged plan by the opposition parties to present a single presidential candidate in the 2027 elections, Baba-Ahmed described it as "impossible."

However, he declared support for a possible alliance involving ADC chieftains Obi and Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, and suggested that they could emerge as a strong force capable of challenging the APC if properly organised.

Read more on the 2027 election:

Boma shares prophecy on Obi

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that ahead of the 2027 elections, Prophet Abel Boma prophesied that Obi would not secure the ADC presidential ticket.

Sharing a prophecy via his verified X account, Prophet Boma stated that "instability" is not helping Obi.

Source: Legit.ng