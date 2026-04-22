Mayowa Lambe took to social media to flaunt her new husband, looking happier than ever in a viral video

Dressed in stunning traditional attire, the beautiful broadcaster sent a clear message of "moving on" as she captured a cozy car moment with her new man

As Roby Ekpo claimed about her daily sexual demands, "secret contraceptives" dominated the headlines

Mayowa Lambe, the estranged wife of media personality Roby Ekpo, has shared a fresh video featuring her new husband.

The development came days after reports emerged that Mayowa had tied the knot with another man in the United States.

The news surprised many observers, as she had long been known publicly as Roby’s wife, with no formal confirmation of their separation before the new marriage surfaced.

Mayowa Lambe was captured in a car with her new husband. Photos: Mayowa Lambe/Roby Ekpo.

Source: Instagram

Roby and Mayowa got married in November 2015, and for years, the couple maintained a relatively low-profile relationship.

Amid the controversy, Mayowa appeared unfazed as she shared a video showing herself and her new partner in a car.

In the now-viral clip, she wore blue traditional attire while recording the moment.

She later turned the camera toward her husband, who was seen driving as the pair appeared relaxed and cheerful.

Speaking on a recent episode of the Honest Bunch podcast, Roby shared details about the challenges he said they faced during their marriage.

He alleged that Mayowa relocated to the United States about seven years ago and eventually abandoned him in Nigeria.

He also spoke about differences in intimacy expectations, noting that he preferred moderation while his wife allegedly wanted a more frequent schedule.

“Satisfying her how? I would not have s*x till I kill myself. One to two rounds are enough for me. I got married at the age of 37, I am going to be 48 this year, I am not a small boy,” he said.

He further explained that having intimacy twice a week worked for him, but claimed she preferred daily activity.

Roby also alleged that Mayowa secretly used contraceptives during their marriage, which he said affected their chances of having children.

According to him, he once underwent medical tests after initially believing he might be responsible for the couple’s childlessness.

“After 11 years of marriage, I woke up to videos and pictures of my wife on Instagram getting married to another man,” he said.

Watch the video here:

Reactions trail Mayowa Lambe's video

Legit.ng compiled the netizens' comments.

@Bros2kay stated:

"Your current wife is being called out by her ex husband and your wife’s reaction to this is are constant videos of her dancing. It’s either she or you sees the need to clear her self or stay silent. What’s with the uploading of video constantly? It only reflects how weak you’re as a man."

@ashman_babane wrote:

"I love the ruthlessness of Nigerian women. More simps & foolish men need to learn their lessons. For your information this girl did nothing too bad, we all know what we want & we know how to play along to get it. Is not her fault that a man is foolish enough not to see signs"

Roby Ekpo married Mayowa in November 2015. Photo: Roby Ekpo.

Source: Instagram

Yul Edochie sends message to Roby Ekpo

Legit.ng reported that Yul Edochie sparked reactions after weighing in on the ongoing saga between Roby Ekpo and his estranged wife.

Following Ekpo’s explosive interview about his marriage, Edochie took to his X account to share a message directed at the radio host.

He offered tough words about resilience and the realities men face in society.

Source: Legit.ng