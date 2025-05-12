Actor Benson Okonkwo, in a video, has shared how May Edochie and her fans have supported him over the years

Benson Okonkwo spoke out after Stanley Ontop called on May Edochie to support the actor, who took sides with her during her marital crisis with Yul

It would be recalled that actor Yul Edochie had also taunted critics of his marriage in a viral social media post

Nollywood actor Benson Okonkwo has broken his silence about how actress and influencer May Edochie supported him.

In an appreciation video he shared on Sunday, May 11, Benson sent a message to May and her fans known as 'May Nation' for coming through for him over the years.

Actor Benson Okonkwo sends heartfelt thanks to May Edochie and her supporters. Credit: bensonokonkwo/mayyuledochie/yuledochie

Source: Instagram

"I appreciate u all for the reaching out to me mostly I want to thank Queen may nations for the constant support over the years and most importantly i want to appreciate my beautiful Queen May for always been there for me," he said.

The actor who cried out for the intervention of producers, directors and colleagues on his acting career, warned netizens against dragging May.

Benson Okonkwo warns netizens against dragging May Edochie after Stanley Ontop called her out. Credit: bensonokonkwo_official

Source: Instagram

I want to use this medium to tell some of you that been dragging Queen may and tagging her. Pls I want you all to stop enough is enough!! Queen May has been ther and supported me even without me demanding pls Queen may is not a director or producer my video is for producers. Not to drag Queen may. Pls you guys should stop," he added.

The video of Benson Okonkwo defending May Edochie is below:

Benson's comment comes after Nollywood producer Stanley Ontop, while reacting to Yul Edochie's recent outburst, where he taunted critics of his marriage.

Stanley had called on May to support Benson, who took sides with her against his colleague Yul.

"I think is now time for @maynationn_ @maynationdiaspora @mayyuledochie to support Benson Okonkwo. May Edochie should post so that people will help him out," Stanley Ontop wrote in part.

Below is Stanley Ontop's post calling on May Edochie to support Benson Okonkwo:

Reactions as Okonkwo speaks about May Edochie

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video, as many prayed for the actor to bounce back in his career. Read them below:

dionn_luxempire wrote:

"I have watched you support lots of people and go all out when needed. God almighty wil do same for you. Soon you wil bounce back . I love your energy. Don’t let anything or anyone make you feel bad or stop aspiring for greater heights."

man.betty commented:

"You are a good person and May is such a sweetheart. God will open doors for you soon."

destiny_oje said:

"By the grace of God almighty you must bounce back in jesus name Amen."

stellaodudu478 wrote:

"You will soon have job back to back very soon, And you will even get tired and choose who to film for."

priscillaabol commented:

"Yul has started dragging and writing nonsense, that it's because you put mouth in his issue. I pray you start a business and not depend on this so call producers. Venture into something else through prayers God will bless it. Let no yul that has followed a demon to herbalist words and incarnations go back to them."

Okonkwo shares phone conversation with May Edochie

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Benson Okonkwo left many gushing with a heartwarming message he shared about his colleague, Yul Edochie’s first wife, May.

Benson disclosed he called May on the phone to check up on her after the death of her son, Kambilichukwu.

The actor, who shared his phone conversation with May, said she was doing okay.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng