Lilian Afegbai has shared a post on her Instagram Story about her health and the steps she is taking to address it

In the post, she stated that although her movies are being released, she is unable to promote any of them due to her health

The actress also revealed the drastic decision she has made to protect her life and safeguard her health in the long run

Fans of Nollywood actress Lilian Afegbai have expressed concern over a post she shared on her Instagram Story.

The movie star, who lost her father a few years ago, stated that she is not okay and needs to focus on her mental health to avoid losing what is left of her wellbeing.

According to her, she is currently dealing with personal life issues which she chose not to disclose to her fans and followers on social media.

The actress added that she needs to take a break from social media and that it may take a while before she returns online.

Lilian Afegbai speaks on her career

In the same post, Lilian Afegbai revealed that she has some movies already out but is unable to promote them at the moment.

She explained that although she was supposed to promote the projects, her current state makes it difficult to do so.

Fans react to Lilian Afegbai’s post

Reacting to her message, fans encouraged the actress to prioritise her health and take good care of herself during her break.

Many noted that life is fragile and advised her to take time away from social media and work to focus on her wellbeing.

Some reassured her that the movies she was worried about would still be successful and urged her to make her health a priority.

However, a few critics questioned the seriousness of her post, suggesting that someone who truly wanted a break would not need to announce it.

Another commenter speculated about the reason behind her decision, prompting further reactions online.

Reactions over Lilian Afegbai's post

Many fans of the actress shared their views about her post. They prayed for her and expressed hope that she will be fine after her break. Here are comments below:

@lilexgpd reacted:

"Take a break without announcing u need a break cos u obviously don’t need a break for u to let social media u wanna take a break."

@_callmeprettie wrote:

"Take a break. Life is too fragile."

@thelifewithoma stated:

"It’s okay guri, take your time."

@sabiigirlfashion shared:

"Please take care of yourself, your movies will be a success but your health is the priority."

