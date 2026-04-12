Wunmi, the widow of late singer Mohbad, has shared a post to wish their son a happy birthday

What she wrote in the caption generated a series of reactions as fans called her out over the DNA saga

She also shared lovely photos and hid her son’s face from the prying eyes of fans, which further sparked another debate

Wunmi Aloba, the widow of late singer Ilerioluwa Imole Aloba, aka Mohbad, has shared a birthday post for their son, Liam, amid the ongoing DNA test battle.

The mother of one and her father-in-law had been at loggerheads over the paternity of her son.

Reactions as late Mohbad’s widow, Wunmi, stirs chaos with birthday message to Liam. Photo credit@_c33why/@iammohbad

Source: Instagram

A court had earlier directed both parties to submit names of medical facilities in Nigeria and abroad where the test could be conducted.

However, the process hit a setback a few days ago after some of the selected medical facilities reportedly stated that they do not carry out such tests on a deceased person.

In a post shared on her Instagram page, Wunmi celebrated her son with heartfelt words and made a vow to him.

Wunmi vows to protect her son

In her message, she stated that she would do everything within her power to keep her son safe.

According to her, she would go through fire and the ocean to ensure Liam is safe and happy.

The entrepreneur added that she would remain her son’s biggest cheerleader and support system.

She also said she lives for his smile and would always protect him as she wished him a happy birthday.

Mohbad’s widow, Wunmi's messag to son on birthday trends. Photo credit@imamohbad

Source: Instagram

Fans react, demand DNA test

Reacting, some fans questioned why it had been difficult for her to conduct a DNA test, urging her to do so and end the controversy.

Others asked why she covered her son’s face in the photos, despite him already being known to the public.

Some made allegations about the child’s resemblance, sparking further debate around the DNA issue.

However, a few supporters defended her, encouraging her to continue protecting her son.

They also advised her to prioritise his safety and well-being amid the ongoing dispute.

Recall that Joseph Aloba had demanded a DNA test for his grandson last year to confirm his paternity, leading to a prolonged back-and-forth until the court intervened.

Wunmi's Instagram post below:

Reactions to Wunmi's post on son's birthday

Fans reacted after seeing the kind of message shared on her son's birthday. Here are some of the comments below:

@beautiful_afie commented:

"If na me born this boy, I go change the boy's surname to Moh first name, I will take him far away from Moh father."

@roxbee07 stated:

"Wunmi u need to do this handsome boy dna his future matters a lot pls if u are sure he’s alobas blood anyways happy birthday king Liam live long."

@l.i.l.b.a.d.d.i.e shared:

"I love you wunmi but please just do a DNA for gods sake."

@eseosa_bernard wrote:

"Happy birthday my Liam! You are a shining light! May your light never dim! May your growth be so beautiful, so graceful and full of God’s grace, wisdom and love In Jesus name! Have a wonderful year our babyboy! Love you loads."

@indianwaka30 wrote:

"Those of you who are asking her to go and do DNA testing have no right to do so, and neither does Mohbad's father, but Wunmi should.do it Because of all the doubting Thomas."

Mohbad's father makes an allegation against Wunmi

daughter-in-law had reported that Mohbad's father made some claims against his daughter-in-law and his ex-wife, who was Mohbad's mother.

In a video that surfaced online, he claimed the widow of his son is responsible for the singer's demise.

According to him, he heard a voice note where Mohbad was telling his wife that if she takes his life, she cannot take the lives of every member of his family.

Source: Legit.ng