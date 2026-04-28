Ogun West senator, Solomon Olamilekan Adeola (Yayi) has picked up the N50 million APC nomination form for the Ogun 2027 governorship election

Senator Yayi's friends and allies reportedly picked up the form for him at the party's national secretariat in Abuja on Tuesday, April 28

Recall that Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State announced Yayi as the APC consensus candidate for the Ogun governorship election

Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola (Yayi) has reportedly picked up the N50 million All Progressives Congress (APC) Governorship nomination forms for the 2027 Ogun Governorship elections. Nigerians, while reacting to the development, tackled the coalition movement over failure to put its house in order and start the election processes fully.

The senator representing Ogun West in the 10th Senate was recently adopted as the consensus governorship candidate of the ruling APC in the state. Governor Abiodun announced the endorsement of Solomon by the leadership of the APC in Ogun earlier in the week.

Senator Solomon Olamilekan buys APC's N50m nomination form Photo Credit: @AdeolaYAYI

Source: Twitter

Why Yayi may become next Ogun governor

Will Solomon become the governor? There are indications that the senator will win the 2027 governorship election in Ogun. He is a well-grounded politician who has moved from the Lagos State House of Assembly to the House of Representatives and as a senator who represented Lagos West.

He switched to Ogun state to actualise his governorship ambition. To prove himself the true son of the state, he first ran for the Ogun West senatorial seat in the 2023 elections and will be on the ballot in the Ogun gubernatorial race come 2027.

Another factor was that his endorsement ceremony was attended by all the former governors of the state since 1999. A remarkable event, considering the fact that no governor has ever agreed with his potential successor in the history of the state. Also, Ogun is one of the strongholds of the APC, as the party has been winning since its emergence in 2015.

Reports indicated that the form was purchased for the senator by his political associates at the party's secretariat in Abuja on Tuesday, April 28.

Nigerians react as Yayi picks Ogun governorship form

Meanwhile, the report has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Rodemi Femi criticised the opposition over the lack of preparation:

"APC is covering and getting set for the election. The coalition that can not COALESCE is still not ready. As the opposition is not preparing, then without doubt, they're preparing to fail again."

Nigerians react as Senator Yayi buys APC governorship form Photo Credit: @AdeolaYAYI

Source: Facebook

Mary Akinwande mocked the coalition:

"APC is busy selling Nomination forms, while the coalition party are not even sure of who will be the final owner of ADC."

Diary of Freshness criticised the cost of the form:

"The biggest joke in Nigerian democracy is expecting a man who paid N50 million just for the permission to contest an election to actually care about fixing the potholes on your street once he gets the keys to the state budget."

Okwuchukwu Ameh said his supporters believe in him:

"The strong support shown through the purchase of the forms on his behalf is an indication of the trust many party faithfuls and supporters have in his vision for Ogun State."

You can read more comments on X here:

Obasanjo's daughter declares bid for Ogun governorship

Legit.ng earlier reported that Prof Iyabo Obasanjo, former senator and ex-Ogun state commissioner for Health, declared her intention to contest the 2027 Ogun state governorship election on the APC platform.

The epidemiologist and daughter of former President Olusegun Obasanjo returned to active politics after about 15 years following sustained pressure from supporters.

The former lawmaker ruled out a return to the Senate and confirmed the governorship as her only political ambition.

Source: Legit.ng