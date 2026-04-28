A science student, who attends a secondary school in Uyo, has been hailed as the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) 2026 champion due to his impressive result in the exam

The brilliant boy scored 98 in mathematics and 95 in chemistry, and his school management was really excited by his performance

In a statement released online, the school shared his 2026 UTME result and praised him for making it proud, noting that it marked the beginning of greater things to come

Mbuko Francis Obinnaya, a student of King's Kids Christian International High School, Uyo, has been recognised by his school for his outstanding performance in the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Francis' school, via its TikTok handle, released his UTME result on the social media platform, dubbing him the JAMB 2026 champion.

A science student crushed the 2026 UTME and is now being dubbed the JAMB champion. Photo Credit: @kingskidschools, jamb.gov.ng

Source: TikTok

Impressive JAMB 2026 result of boy

Francis, a science student, scored an aggregate of 353: 71 in English, 98 in mathematics, 89 in physics and 95 in chemistry.

Celebrating the young boy's UTME performance on TikTok, his school described it as a remarkable achievement that speaks of dedication, discipline, and excellence.

King's Kids Christian International High School expressed excitement about the future and confidence that this is just the beginning of greater accomplishments.

The school hailed Francis for making it proud. The school's statement, which was released on TikTok on Thursday, April 23, read:

"JAMB Champion, 2026 💃💃💃.

"We are proud to celebrate an outstanding academic milestone in our school!

"One of our brilliant students has scored an impressive 353 in JAMB Examination, a remarkable achievement that speaks of dedication, discipline, and excellence.

"We are excited about the future and confident that this is just the beginning of even greater accomplishments.

"Congratulations to our star student.

"You have made us proud."

Netizens also celebrated the brilliant boy.

A science student aced the 2026 UTME, scoring a total of 353 marks. Photo Credit: @kingskidschools

Source: TikTok

See his JAMB result below:

JAMB 2026 result: Boy hailed on social media

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the boy's UTME result below:

Euphemia Nnalue said:

"Congratulations son, more grace."

charitybest3 said:

"Congratulations, dear, more wins."

blessingg023 said:

"Congratulations dear."

Florence uwumarogie said:

"Congratulations to you my son."

Kodedautos Companÿ said:

"A genius respect my boy, keep it up."

c Julie said:

"Wow, great one keep it up please, l love 😘😘😘😘 with these."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a boy had gone viral for scoring 350 in the 2026 UTME.

Enugu schoolboy scores 324 in UTME

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a secondary school in Enugu had celebrated its student for scoring very high in the 2026 JAMB examination.

The student, Ugochukwu Ejinkonye, earned a total score of 324, sparking reactions online due to his nearly perfect score in Mathematics. In the result shared by the school on Monday, April 27, the young scholar recorded 98 in mathematics and 81 in physics.

His other scores included 74 in English language and 71 in chemistry, bringing his total aggregate to an impressive 324. The school management, while celebrating the feat, described the student as a "champion" and an example of the excellence the institution strives for.

Source: Legit.ng