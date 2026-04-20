Yul Edochie trended online following the sudden message he sent to Roby Ekpo

Recall that the OAP has been in the news as his ex-wife got married to her third husband

The actor’s words caught the attention of many, as they also shared their takes online

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has sparked reactions after weighing in on the ongoing saga between on-air personality Roby Ekpo and his estranged wife.

Following Ekpo’s explosive interview about his marriage, Edochie took to his X account to share a message directed at the radio host.

Roby Ekpo interview triggers Yul Edochie’s online reaction. Credit: @yuledochie, @rubyekpo

Source: Instagram

He offered tough words about resilience and the realities men face in society.

In his words:

“Bro, as a man, no matter how much you tell your story, nobody gives a dammn. That’s the world of men. Society is harsh to men. Never seek pity. Never cry in public. Nobody cares. Buckle up your story inside you, learn from it and use it as fuel to be stronger, wiser and more successful.”

Legit.ng earlier reported that on-air personality Roby Ekpo opened up about his bitter experience while married to Mayowa Lambe, who recently married another man in the US.

Ekpo said he was married to Lambe for 11 years, but woke up one day to pictures of his wife getting married to another man in the United States.

The popular comedian appeared as a guest on The Honest Bunch podcast, where he spoke about his marriage and discussed some of the issues he faced.

A few weeks ago, photos of Lambe having a white wedding with another man surfaced online, and Ekpo said he was left stunned by the development.

While speaking on the podcast, Ekpo claimed his wife said he did not satisfy her in the bedroom. He added that she had sent a message to someone, which he later saw.

Sharing the message Mayowa allegedly sent about him, she claimed he was not energetic in many aspects.

Ekpo explained that he carried out medical tests following the allegation made against him.

According to him, Mayowa was taking contraceptives during their marriage while still complaining about their bedroom life.

He also claimed that Mayowa travelled to Miami for a BBL procedure and told him she was going for surgery that would help her conceive.

The OAP added that whenever he commented on her Instagram page, she would react strongly and ask him not to contact her there, insisting that he should message her on WhatsApp instead.

See Yul's message below:

How netizens reacted to Yul's take on Roby Ekpo

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

chyddo said:

"As someone that took someone’s wife, he can relate to this perfectly."

funmicoconuts

"Dear men, no mind, Yul o! It’s okay to be vulnerable, it’s blood that runs through your veins."

investor_ksb said:

"Well, that’s what Yul did to Mr Obasi so he is indirectly saying “I did it too” its not a big deal bro."

thequeenstelz_ said:

"We care about Roby's story, can't say the same for you!"

luxebykhadi said:

"Coming from someone wey dey inside eagle schnapps bottle😂.. mtcheew."

ibrahimtraorelover4life said:

"Let him cry in public. People react to heartbreak differently, and there is nothing wrong with crying."

iamvictoriachris said:

"He’s just playing the pity card 😂he’s not innocent 😂 if you know you know."

iam_norbert_ said:

"Men don’t cry for pity, they cry because they are human. Strength isn’t in bottling everything up ,it’s in knowing when to release the weight. Normalise being real, not just being tough."

cashmyfocus said:

"Real! Man no be storyteller sha! But I just can't tell another man how to get over his pain…"

iam_ddr said:

"Sad truth about Men. Nobody send you."

everlycece said:

"Please allow men be vulnerable. Pain is not gender specific. It can happen to anyone and nobody should be encouraged to bottle it up because of a gadamn society and what they’ll say. If it’ll bring you relief or closure to move on."

Yul Edochie’s message to Roby Ekpo stirs heated debate. Credit: @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

Yul Edochie speaks about May's children

Legit.ng previously reported that Yul Edochie addressed claims that he was not on good terms with his children with May, revealing that he has a cordial relationship with them.

He also revealed he doesn't post his children with May on social media because there is a court order barring him from doing so due to his ongoing divorce case with May.

"The fact of the matter is that I'm still in contact with my children and I still send my son money through their mother," he said in part.

Source: Legit.ng