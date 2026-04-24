Don Jazzy disclosed that he was frequently mocked by female students during his secondary days, leaving him with a lasting struggle with self-esteem

The music mogul admitted that his past experiences make it nearly impossible for him to believe women who profess love for him

The producer compared old-school marriages to traditional wedding fruitcakes, suggesting that today’s unions lack the "shelf life" of the past

Music executive Don Jazzy has opened up about painful experiences from his university days, revealing how constant ridicule over his appearance affected his confidence and still shapes his personality today.

The Mavin Records boss made the disclosure during an interview with media personality Ebuka Obi-Uchendu on Bounce Radio, where he spoke candidly about struggles many fans had never associated with his current success.

Don Jazzy says that he was frequently mocked by female students during his secondary days. Photos: Don Jazzy.

Source: Instagram

According to the producer, he was frequently mocked by female students while in school, which left him withdrawn and unsure of himself.

Don Jazzy recalled how rejection during those years took a toll on his self-esteem.

“Girls used to call me ugly in university and no one wanted to be my girlfriend. It affected my confidence, and that’s why I’m shy and struggle to speak in public till today,” he said.

The music executive explained that the experience made him reserved and contributed to his difficulty with public speaking.

Despite his fame and influence, Don Jazzy said he still finds it hard to believe when women express love for him.

“It is also why I find it hard to believe when a woman tells me she truly loves me. Most of them are now rushing me now, why didn’t they love me then?” he said.

In a previous viral clip, Don Jazzy also shared his thoughts on relationships and marriage.

He suggested that marriages in the past appeared more enduring compared to many modern unions.

Using a metaphor, he referenced traditional wedding fruitcakes known for lasting long periods, saying older marriages seemed to have similar longevity.

Watch the interview here:

Reactions trail Don Jazzy's interview

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@AbiolaMrWealth noted:

"Pity u ke, baba now na u fine pass for d front of these girls and I can understand if he refuse to marry cos wit his experience he can tell they all come around him mostly Cos of his money and influence"

@officialmelvinp wrote:

"Those girls back then will make you feel less of yourself.. I feel Baba pain, dem no go gree for you, but them go dey follow one ugly b@stard because e bi yahoo boy.. You come expect those Kain men to devote to you now.. Dey play"

@Rant_NGA stated:

"If they say they love then they want you. And that is a lustful desire. In the grand scheme of things, they are to see the pinnacle of all they can create but they know you can also so they deviate. In realising that they can too, they are free."

Don Jazzy admits that his past experiences make it nearly impossible for him to believe women who profess love for him. Photos: Don Jazzy.

Source: Instagram

Don Jazzy sends N5m to struggling mum

In other related news, Legit.ng reported that Don Jazzy made headlines after he gifted a young lady N5 million to buy a car.

Don Jazzy shared a post on his Instagram page in which he asked fans to ask for things in his comment section and promised to randomly grant their requests.

A lady on Instagram, @Lydia_collectionz, also tried her luck in the comment section by asking the Mavin Records boss for one of his old cars because she needed a vehicle for her children’s school runs.

Source: Legit.ng