Fans are worried about Nigerian streamer Peller over a video alleging the source of money used by some of those who send him gifts

The streamer has often spoken about the expensive gifts he receives on the social networking app

However, in a video making the rounds online, it was alleged that some of the gifts may be coming from individuals involved in theft

The name of Nigerian streamer Peller, whose real name is Habeeb Hamzat, has been trending following a video shared by controversial blogger Kemi Olunloyo.

In the video, the media personality claimed that some individuals who send expensive gifts, such as lions on TikTok, may be involved in fraud.

Reactions as fans show concern over Peller potentially being on FBI radar. Photo credit@peller089

Source: Instagram

According to her, some allegedly steal credit cards in the United States and travel to countries like South Africa and Ghana, where they spend the money on the social networking app.

She further alleged that some of these individuals have been arrested and extradited to the United States to serve prison terms.

Olunloyo also claimed that some go to stores and, instead of purchasing goods, target other people’s credit cards and use the funds online.

Blogger issues warning to Peller over being on FBI Radar. Photo credit@peller089

Source: Instagram

Allegations made against Peller

In her recording, she claimed that Peller launders money for internet fraudsters, who then take a share after he converts the virtual gifts. She also claimed that she had warned him to be cautious about publicly celebrating the gifts he receives so as not to implicate himself.

She cited the reported fallout between Peller and his former associate, Jo Boy, alleging that the streamer once claimed he was introduced to a “mafia” figure who sent him large sums of money online.

Here is the X video below:

How fans reacted to Kemi Olunloyo's video

Netizens reacted to what Kemi Olunloyo said in her video. Here are some comments below:

@LillIkenyeenye reacted:

"Nigerians hate themselves so much that all they do is de-market themselves on a daily , it's something done in some Eu countries and Asian countries they learnt it so it's no synonymous to your country you guy just hate yourselves so much that you always do this."

@urgel commented:

"How can someone be gifting $20k on a daily basis and you mumu guys don’t see anything wrong okay."

@holly13272 stated:

"Over the years this woman is always either partly right or totally right."

@Welishare said:

She's correct. FBI is not arresting Peller for fraud, they may arrest him if the fraudsters mention his name as one of the people they shear their crime benefits to. So in other to recover the funds, Peller may be arrested."

@Michtabako wrote:

"Laugh out loud, she’s 100% right but the dumb ones don’t know about it."

@LillianIkenyee stated:

"Nigerians hate themselves so much that all they do is de-market themselves on a daily , it's something done in some Eu countries and Asian countries they learnt it so it's no synonymous to your country you guy just hate yourselves so much that you always do this."

Kemi Olunloyo speaks on Moyo Lawal's tape

Legit.ng earlier reported what Olunloyo said about actress Moyo Lawal's leaked tape. According to Olunloyo, the man in the viral video is Saheed Olasunkanmi, and he lives abroad.

In a statement, Kemi noted that Saheed told her he was never Lawal's boyfriend but was paid by the actress to sleep with her and record the viral tape.

Source: Legit.ng