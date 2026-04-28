The Federal Government has mandated compulsory promotion exams for junior civil servants

The Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation said failure to pass exams three times leads to potential job loss

According to the statement, the examination aims to enhance discipline and performance in public service

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Federal Government said junior civil servants are at risk of losing their jobs if they fail their compulsory promotion examination three consecutive times.

The Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation said this is due to a new directive.

The new directive is aimed at enforcing discipline and improving performance in the public service.

As reported by The Punch, the Permanent Secretary, Career Management Office, Dr Binyerem C. Ukaira, made this known in a statement issued on behalf of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation.

Ukaira explained that the compulsory confirmation/promotion examination is not only a requirement for career advancement.

According to the directive, the compulsory confirmation/promotion examination is also a decisive condition for continued employment.

The latest directive signals a renewed effort by the government to ensure compliance, strengthen accountability, and improve efficiency within the system.

It was gathered that the policy was backed by the existing Public Service Rules

The government said the policy must be enforced across all ministries, departments, and agencies.

“The Permanent Secretary/Head of Extra-Ministerial Office shall ensure strict compliance and enforcement.”

Ukaira said the 2026 COMPRO examination is targeted at newly recruited officers on Salary Grade Levels 01 to 06.

The examination will be conducted as a Computer-Based Test, and it is central to maintaining standards within the federal civil service.

“The examination… is a statutory requirement for the career progression of all junior officers in the Public Service.”

According to the statement, the examination will test candidates in key areas of public administration, including English Language, Public Service Rules, Financial Regulations, General Paper, and Computer Literacy, among others.

The policy effectively makes performance in the promotion examination a condition for job security, especially for junior officers.

Breakdown of Civil Service Salary Structure

Recall that Nigeria’s civil service salary structure was updated following the new minimum wage signed by President Bola Tinubu

The Consolidated Public Service Salary Structure (CONPSS) outlines pay across 17 grade levels, reflecting qualifications and experience.

This report breaks down the revised salaries for key grade levels, showing how civil servants will benefit.

Federal government increases civil servants' allowances

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the Federal Government of Nigeria approved sweeping reforms to boost civil servants’ allowances and welfare benefits.

The changes, announced by Head of Service Didi Walson-Jack, will impact workers across all salary structures.

With improved pay, new retirement packages, and enhanced compensation schemes, the reforms aim to strengthen morale and productivity in the public service.

Source: Legit.ng