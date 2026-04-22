An update has been shared by one of the friends of UK influencer Klaudia Glam about her condition as she battles for her life in the hospital

A few days ago, the influencer was said to have died in the hospital after being hit by Rielle, as friends mourned her passing

What was said in the update has generated a series of comments from fans who are both hopeful and pessimistic about her survival

More details have emerged about Klaudia Glam, the UK influencer who was allegedly hit by Rielle after they reportedly fought over a Tanzanian singer, Twins.

A disturbing video of Glam being hit by a car surfaced a few days ago, with many people praying for her survival.

Fans pray as new twist about Klaudia Glam emerges a after crash. Photo credit@klaudiaglam

Source: Instagram

In the clip, Glam was seen fighting with Rielle before the lady took a drastic action against her. She was later allegedly declared brain dead in the hospital, and her friends began sharing the sad news of her passing online.

In a new twist, a friend of the influencer has shared an update about her condition. According to her, Glam is still alive. She explained that after life support was removed and they were about to give up on her, she suddenly jolted back to life and started breathing.

The friend added that she was quickly placed back on life support and urged people to pray for her recovery.

Friends call for prayer for Klaudia Glam over new update. Photo credit@klaudiaglam

Source: Instagram

Friend shares reason Klaudia Glam was declared dead

In the post, it was explained that before Klaudia Glam’s life support was removed, all her friends were called to say their final goodbyes by her side. They all left in sadness before the life support was turned off.

The friend also explained that they were not informed that she had come back to life, which is why many of her friends had earlier posted that she was deceased. She called for passionate prayers for the influencer, adding that their plea to God must be strong so that she can recover and regain her strength.

Here is the Instagram post below:

How fans reacted to update about Glam

Reactions have trailed the video of the brand influencer. Here are comments below:

@royal_diadem15 stated:

"I pray this turns out to be the biggest testimony of her life, and she pulls back up."

@mscataliah shared:

"I’m telling you prayer WORKS! God has a calling on her life and I really pray she listens to it, thank you Jesus."

@cimani_sky reacted:

"I don’t want to sound insensitive or anything, but if she was run over, the chances of her surviving are slim. And on top of that, in those conditions, I don’t think anyone would want to stay alive and see the changes it caused to their body. So yeah, I wish her the best, but only God has the final say."

@bridvis said:

"If u don’t believe in God I don’t know what to tell u!"

@nvininz reacted:

"Well why did they leave the hospital opening their mouths and posting on social they should of kept they mouth shut until it was fully confirmed."

Gospel singer Aduke Gold passes away

Legit.ng had reported that Aduke Gold, the foremost gospel singer, had passed away in the late hours of Monday, August 12, 2024.

Social media was agog with news about her demise, though details about the cause of her death were sketchy.

The sad news sparked reactions from her fans and the Christian community as they consoled her family.

Source: Legit.ng