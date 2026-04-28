Osinbajo has shared how he has stopped drinking alcohol after a personal conviction during a fellowship moment

The former vice president recounted his earlier belief that biblical references to wine justified his drinking habit

He referred to a workplace incident involving colleagues hiding drinks, which led to a shift in his decision

Former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has shared how he stopped drinking alcohol after what he described as a personal moment of conviction.

Osinbajo recalls how a simple encounter ended his long-time alcohol drinking habit. Photo: Yemi Osunbajo

Source: Twitter

In a video seen on X on Tuesday, April 28, Osinbajo spoke to a congregation about his past views on drinking and how his decision changed.

According to him, he once believed there was nothing wrong with alcohol. He pointed to the biblical account of Jesus turning water into wine as part of his reasoning.

His words:

"I was very convinced that Jesus turned water into wine, so why shouldn’t I drink? Of course, there are those who argue—you know, all sorts of scholars—that the wine wasn’t alcoholic. As far as I was concerned, Jesus turned water into wine, and there are many cases of people drinking wine."

"I thought, look, I don’t mind anything else, but I like my wine. Every once in a while, red wine. And then I like my beer. I had made up my mind that I was going to continue drinking my beer, despite the fact that I was born again."

The restaurant moment that questioned his habit

He recalled an incident that changed his decision.

"As a matter of fact, I taught myself one particular Sunday. I was coming back from the fellowship where I had preached, because somehow I had become the pastor of that fellowship. Some people just decided that this guy looks like he might be a good pastor, so they made me the pastor anyway. Well, that’s another story. I was coming back from the fellowship and was hoping to buy myself two cans of Heineken, go to my room, and read my Bible. I had no other business except what I wanted to do."

"Here I was, coming back from the fellowship, with many restaurants in the UN compound. I went to a particular restaurant, and when I walked in, I saw many of my colleagues from different countries drinking beer. As soon as I came in, they all started hiding their drinks. I went over to one of the guys in my office, a Danish man from Denmark, and I said to him, 'Why are you hiding your whiskey?' He said, 'You know, you are the priest. We mustn’t be drinking where the priest is.'”

Yemi Osinbajo explains his decision to quit alcohol. Photo: ISSOUF SANOGO

Source: Getty Images

That moment, he said, made him reflect on his role and conduct. He said it became clear to him that even if something is allowed, it may not be right in every situation.

"It occurred to me immediately that there was no way I could be drinking there. How does the priest drink? It was very clear to me that, without a doubt, God was saying to me that yes, all things may be lawful, but not all things are expedient. All things may be lawful, but not all things edify. It became quite clear to me, and from that day, I haven’t touched alcohol. That was a long time ago."

Watch the clip below:

Gospel singer replies Osinbajo over prosperity gospel

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that gospel artist Testimony Jaga reacted strongly after former Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo dismissed the “prosperity gospel” doctrine.

Osinbajo had earlier stated that wealth and material success are not guaranteed outcomes of faith. He described such teachings as inconsistent with core Christian doctrine during a church debate session.

Source: Legit.ng