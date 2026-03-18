A now-viral video showed Busola Oke and Pasuma working closely in a recording studio, signaling a major cross-genre collaboration

The singer recently claimed that the many people who surrounded her during her "Eleyele" glory days had vanished in her time of need

Pasuma also addressed the messy legal battle between Busola and music promoter Bayowa, offering a blunt perspective on industry contracts

A few weeks after opening up about her struggles, gospel singer Busola Oke, popularly known as Eleyele, appears to be taking a new step in her music journey.

The singer was recently spotted in a recording studio alongside Fuji veteran Wasiu Alabi Pasuma, in a video that has now gone viral.

Busola Oke and Pasuma were seen working closely in a recording studio. Photos: Pasuma/Busola Eleyele Oke.

Source: Instagram

In the clip, Eleyele looked focused as she joined Pasuma and other individuals during what appeared to be an active recording session.

Eleyele had earlier made headlines after she broke down in tears while speaking about the challenges she has faced in her career.

The gospel singer revealed that she had been dealing with a long-standing dispute involving her producer, Bayo Films.

According to her, things took a turn after disagreements over her music and earnings.

She noted that while she once had many people around her during her successful moments, she now feels abandoned.

Following the singer’s revelation, Pasuma had publicly shown concern over her situation.

Now, with their recent studio appearance together, many believe the Fuji star may be offering support or a fresh opportunity.

However, during an interview with Face TV Africa, Pasuma was careful with his words when addressing Eleyele’s dispute.

He explained that whatever issues exist between the singer and her promoter, Bayowa, are personal and may not be fully understood by outsiders.

According to him, agreements in the music industry, especially those involving revenue sharing, can be complex and often remain private between the parties involved.

Watch the video here:

Reactions trail Pasuma, Bukola Eleyele's video:

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@Oreofe__Femi shared:

"She needs to also rebrand herself….jump on trends, nobody is coming to save you, you save yourself"

@Oluwahonour01 noted:

"My Yoruba people are giving me joy The support is massive both musician and actor no unhealthy competition Na only aunty Lizzy get problem for head"

@Usmanashafe wrote:

"Pasuma amazes me all the time TOP MAN"

@titant3ddy wrote:

"Wow.. This is a great way for get to start again!!! Alabi one!!! Nah why e good make pesin Dey talk oo."

Busola ‘Eleyele’ Oke says people around her during her successful moments, have now abandoned her. Photo: Busola Oke.

Source: Instagram

Daddy Showkey praises Pasuma

Legit.ng earlier reported that Daddy Showkey, a Nigerian music icon (John Asiemo), has shared a heartfelt revelation about the kindness of Fuji star Alabi Pasuma.

During a live performance at a celebrity event, Pasuma joined Daddy Showkey on stage, and the latter recounted a touching story about their friendship.

As stated by the singer, after suffering a near-fatal accident in the year 2007, Pasuma was the only friend who stood by him, supporting his family with food for three years while he was hospitalised.

Source: Legit.ng