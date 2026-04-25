Nollywood star Wumi Toriola has reacted to a viral debate about her age on social media

A video had shown the Yoruba movie star's reaction after influencer Enioluwa called her by name

Toriola's reaction in the video led to the heated debate, with many criticising Enioluwa for disrespecting the actress

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Wumi Toriola has broken her silence after a debate about her age on social media.

The debate was ignited by a viral video which emerged on social media on Saturday, April 25, 2026, capturing a dramatic moment between Toriola and influencer Enioluwa at an event.

Influencer Enioluwa calls actress Wumi Toriola by her name at event. Credit: wumitoriola/enioluwa

Source: Instagram

Enioluwa had addressed the actress by her name, an action that didn't go down well with her.

While at the event, Toriola, who solicited support for late Aunty Ajara, was seen exchanging pleasantries with actress Ini Edo and as well with Eniola Ajao.

Enioluwa joined in and decided to greet Toriola, whom he addressed as Wumi. In a swift response, Toriola voiced her displeasure, and Enioluwa had to resort to begging and holding on to her.

Wunmi Toriola, while speaking in Yoruba, said, “You said Wumi, you call me by my name (opemi loruko), why would you call me Wunmi?”

Enioluwa corrected himself by calling her Aunty Wunmi while hailing the actress as the dramatic scene turned into a funny moment.

Debate about Wumi Toriola's age

Reacting to the video, some netizens on X, formerly Twitter, criticised Enioluwa as they accused him of disrespecting the actress, who they argued was older than him.

Addressing the debate, Toriola, in a post via her Instagram story, revealed she finished her secondary school in 2003.

"I saw people debating my age. Nor be everybody ise dey gbo o, na all my family get baby face. I finished sec school in 2003 (I repeat o do the maths) 16 nor dey enter uni that time o," she wrote.

A viral video of Wumi Toriola and Enioluwa at an event is below:

A screenshot of Wumi Toriola's social media post is below:

Wumi Toriola responds to viral debate about her age on social media after her encounter with Enioluwa at an event. Credit: wumitoriola

Source: Instagram

Reactions trail Wumi Toriola's video with Enioluwa

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions. Read the comments below:

kingoracle_fak commented:

"If she let that slide then e don go be that, beside there was camera everywhere, no be everytin pesin de take. Lol."

DADASUPREMACY4 said:

"That boy gooo gan Yoruba boy for that matter Imagine calling someone who is 10years plus older than you by her name Fooooolish boy Onibaje oniranu."

osiberu said:

"See as shame surround am like shield. He just use scope ni."

Esichy commented:

"It's the Yoruba culture and they are both Yoruba so it's understandable."

DGNaija said:

"I honestly love what she did there. The guy knew what he was doing."

shukrrah wrote:

"Why will he even call her by her name in the first place, I like as embarrassment wear him dashiki, he's a Yoruba boy, he surely won't call his Aunts that are her agemates by their name."

Wumi Toriola and Toyin Abraham reconcile

Legit.ng also reported that actresses Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi and Wumi Toriola finally ended their rumoured seven-year feud.

The reconciliation happened on Sunday, December 21, 2025, when both actresses met at a cinema in Ikeja, Lagos state, while promoting their separate projects.

In a video from the meeting, Wumi told Toyin she missed her, and Toyin responded in kind as they hugged, marking an end to their long-standing public disagreement.

Source: Legit.ng