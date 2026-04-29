An old video of K1 De Ultimate surfaced online, as it showed him in a Nollywood movie

The musician was approached by a beautiful woman who tried to make advances on him

KWAM1's response and attitude in the scene had many hooked as they gushed about his deliveries

A throwback video featuring a younger K1 De Ultimate, popularly known as KWAM1, has resurfaced online, stirring excitement among fans and Nollywood enthusiasts.

The clip is from the 2005 Yoruba movie Opin Irin Ajo, produced by Lasun-Ray and reportedly filmed at the University of Lagos.

Nollywood lovers stunned by KWAM1’s 2005 movie role. Credit: @ke1deultimate

Source: Instagram

In the film, the Fuji legend takes on an acting role that has sparked nostalgia for many.

In one memorable scene, a character named Bolanle professes her love for him, promising marriage and a more luxurious lifestyle.

She declares, “I am in love with you, and I want to marry you. Let’s move closer. This is your mother’s car. If you agree to my proposition, my father will buy you a better car than this.”

KWAM1’s character, however, rejects her advances and stresses that beauty alone is not enough.

He says: “Bolanle, it’s not only beauty that matters in a woman. You are beautiful, but that’s not what I am interested in. You don’t have what I want.”

The heated exchange continued until KWAM1 said:

“You don’t know you are a fake,” before walking away to hug another woman who walked towrads them.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to K1's acting skills

The resurfaced clip has sparked widespread reactions online.

Omoyemwen Asuen said:

"Hope no be red rose baba dey refresh this video for ho ...just an observation pls dont come fo me ho.."

Badmus Biodun Bolaji said:

"This Unilag Senate building done old ooo, I miss my campus."

Bukola Akintunde Salam said:

"Omo alalansela. Ton se sulesule.. this should be opin irin ajo in early 2000....I believe this is a way of throwing sub from k1 to hmmmmmmm."

Odebode Atinuke Ajoke said:

"This video is a banger...hope is not what I'm thinking of? Make e no con be say Baba dey use the video dey send message to E.......a."

Ibrahim S Usman said:

"This is when K1 de do IT, in this generation don't try uncle K1 with this."

lori Samuel said:

"This movie then, OPIN IRIN AJO. When Lincoln Navigator happened to be the latest then."

Bukola Akintunde Salam said:

"Omo alalansela. Ton se sulesule.. this should be opin irin ajo in early 2000....I believe this is a way of throwing sub from k1 to hmmmmmmm."

Rare Nollywood clip shows KWAM1 with top stars in 2005 movie. Credit: @k1dultimate

Source: Instagram

KWAM 1 reunites with estranged drummer

Legit.ng earlier reported that KWAM 1 reunited with his former drummer, Ayankunle Ayanlowo, ending years of tension and public accusations. The reunion was witnessed during a live performance, with K1 hailing Ayankunle as he returned to the band.

Ayanlowo had previously made headlines claiming he spent over three decades with K1 De Ultimate yet “achieved nothing.” He alleged that band members were treated like slaves, with passports confiscated and strict restrictions on movement.

Ayanlowo said he was denied urgent medical care for a longstanding ulcer after K1 reportedly ordered him out of the car en route to a hospital.

Source: Legit.ng