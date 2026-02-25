Nasboi has shared his experience with depression, stating what caused it after battling it for months

In the video, he spoke about his decision regarding his career and whether he will quit comedy for music

His emotional outpouring touched many fans, who encouraged him and praised his talent and music

Nigerian content creator and musician Nasiru Lawal, widely known as Nasboi, has opened up about his battle with depression in an emotional video.

The multi-talented entertainer poured out his heart about what he has been going through. According to him, he had been depressed for a long time because he allowed the noise from critics and trolls to get to him.

Fans react as Nasboi shares emotional journey with depression. Photo credit@iamnasboi

Source: Instagram

The actor, who shared his heartbreak story a few months ago, explained that he began to feel like he was not enough and started doubting himself.

Nasboi further revealed that he started the year by announcing that he would not return to comedy because of what people were saying about his career.

Nasboi shares new resolution about his career

Speaking further, Nasboi admitted that his decision at the beginning of the year was wrong. He recounted how he came across a post made by a man identified as Alabi about him.

Nasboi shares his decison about huis career. Photo credit@iamnasboi

Source: Instagram

According to Nasboi, the post made him realise his worth and how talented he is. The comments under the post also reinforced the fact that he is good at what he does.

After reading it, the skit maker said he felt encouraged and decided he would no longer quit any of his crafts, including acting, music, and skit-making.

He told trolls they were free to say whatever they wanted, as he showed a framed copy of the positive comment he received from Alabi’s post. He added that the framed message would always remind him never to give up.

Here is Nasboi's Instagram video below:

Fans react to Nasboi's video

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans below:

@mary_lazarus reacted:

"Dear Nas…… Please don’t let noise from people who haven’t walked your path define you. If God put music in your heart, it’s because there’s an audience waiting for it."

@luchydonalds commented:

"Did you really need anyone to remind you that? Nas come on now, you are an all round entertainer and also an amazing soul."

@mayyuledochie stated:

"Rise above the noise. Be you all the time."

@diaryofakitchenlover shared:

"My husband is your number one fan, so many people love you, you are sooooo funny, I told you in December how your album has been on repeat in my house and car. You are great! Keep at it, we are sooooo proud of you."

@_timini wrote:

"Fantastic guy! This phase was needed and it’s part of the journey for you to be a greater guy! Welcome back king Nasboi.

Nasboi shares his dating preference

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nasboi stirred reactions online after speaking about his dating experiences and financial expectations in relationships.

The entertainer explained that he had worked hard to become financially stable and would not take his efforts lightly. He stated that he would not date certain categories of women.

Nasboi also warned that broke women should stay away from him. His statement generated mixed reactions, with some fans agreeing with his stance while others shared personal opinions about dating standards.

Source: Legit.ng