Brand influencer Mummy Gyal has shared a worrisome video about herself as she cried out for help over her mental state

In her recording, she said that people should come to her, as she also shared what she had allegedly done in an attempt to end it all

Her cry was met with harsh reactions from fans, who taunted her with Mohbad’s case and also shared their own views on mental health

Brand influencer Dominica Chinwe, better known as Mummy’s Gyal, has cried out over her mental health as she seeks help from her fans.

In a worrisome video shared on social media, she stated that she was “losing it” and narrated how she allegedly attempted to take her life.

Reactions as brand influencer Mummy’s Gyal raises alarm, cries out for help over depression. Photo credit@mummy'sgyal/@iammohbad/@verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

According to her, she has been feeling depressed and cannot explain the reason for it. She said she woke up one day and went to a woman near her house to buy a poisonous substance to drink, but the woman refused to sell it to her.

Mummy Gyal shares more about her state

According to her, the woman noticed her appearance, as she had just woken up with her natural hair scattered, but claimed the Holy Spirit told the woman not to sell to her.

She noted that she did not want to share the video on Instagram because people would laugh at her and call her names. The influencer added that she used another platform with a smaller community to pass her message.

Brand Influencer Mummy’s Gyal shares video to speak about her mental health. Photo credit@mummygyal

Source: Instagram

Mummy Gyal further said her head is “messed up” and that she feels very lonely and tired of everything.

Fans drag Mummy's Gyla over video

Reacting, some fans dragged her and referenced the Mohbad case, saying she once criticised Wunmi, the late singer’s widow, after his death.

Others asked her to seek help from Verydarkman, claiming he could provide solutions, while some said they were also dealing with depression and asked not to be burdened with her situation.

Recall that Mummy Gyal was one of the people VDM interviewed while trying to find what took Mohbad's life.

Here is the Instagram video below:

Fans reacted after seeing the kind of message shared on her son's birthday. Here are some of the comments below:

@viv_diamondz said:

"It’s not easy for everyone in this country ATP, you just gotta keep going, and keep pushing forward until you get there! Sending you love and positive energy."

@queeny_deroyale shared:

"Be gentle on yourself. It’s okay if others are doing better than you right now. It’s okay if everyone around you are getting married, having children, building empires, working big jobs, driving cars, building houses, going on vacations while you are just there struggling to get money to feed. It’s okay love."

@omo____tee wrote:

"I think we are all depressed Atm na since on Monday i don dey cry tire.

@ugonnwa_ commented:

"And you sure it’s not Mohbad’s spirit that is disturbing you? As you supported Marlians."

@0_peju reacted:

"Everybody is dealing with one thing or another. I just pray we all come out stronger, because truly, it’s not easy."

Nasboi cries out over depression

Legit.ng had reported that Nasboi had shared his experience with depression, stating what caused it after battling it for months.

In the video, he spoke about his decision regarding his career and whether he will quit comedy for music.

His emotional outpouring touched many fans, who encouraged him and praised his talent and music.

Source: Legit.ng