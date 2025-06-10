The official presentation of a house and car gift to distressed actress Jumoke George has gone viral on social media

Recall that the actress trended online after her emotional video of her living conditions made it's way online through her junior colleague, Biola Bayo

After gifting her a house and a car, the presentation clip has gone viral online, igniting comments from netizens

It is such a profound moment to finally witness the transformation that has happened in Jumoke George's life.

The Nigerian actress, who had become a subject of ridicule in the church where she managed, cried out online that she needed help.

Biola Bayo presents Jumoke George her new car and flat. Credit: @jumoke_george

Her junior colleague, Biola Bayo, who runs a podcast show, publicised her situation after she complained of being homeless and broke for the last five to six years.

Jumoke George's situation turned around after Nigerian handsome, influential, and kind people came to her aid. The recent development about her has it that she has just been officially presented with an SUV and a 4-bedroom apartment.

Taking to social media, Biola Bayo, who recently announced the end of her marriage, thanked those who made it possible.

She wrote in her post:

"THE PRESENTATION OF A DUPLEX AND A CAR TO @jumoke_george. I just want to say a very big thank you to everyone who helped either financially, morally or spiritually I am grateful to you all God bless you."

Watch the video below:

Jumoke George received her 4-bedroom

Read some reactions compiled by Legit.ng below:

@giftsbyanjy1 said:

"I know this talktob program will still receive greater recognition home and abroad where kings and queens will join this movement."

@dubemfa said:

"God bless this woman aunty Biola! please let also check on her, she seems to have alot going through for her, its so obvious."

@jamiu_azeez1 said:

"Thank you God 🙏🙏🙏 God bless you always my sister and big congratulations mummy ❤️❤️."

@kikelomoadeyemi said:

"Biola oni ku lojiji you re a blessed child . God bless you."

@ceo_iphyhairs said:

"What manner of favor is this, my body is shaking. No time ever wasted in the presence of God, congratulations to madam Jumoke and to my sister @biolabayo1 congratulations to you too for allowing God use you. All your hidden prayers will be answered in Jesus name Amen."

@biola_adekunle said:

"God bless you auntie mi Biola and congratulations to you ma 😍🙏."

@bimbyjay said:

"Oluwaseun!!!!! Biola the Lord is using you to change lives. Be strong and remain focused. You are blessed. May the Lord continue to use you to bring smiles to people’s faces. Amen 🙏."

@akoladehighlander said:

"God bless you and everything that concerns you 🙏."

@seyibonimo_imisitheatre1 said:

"Congratulations ma and thanks so Dr Biola you will never lack of good things in your life in Jesus mighty Name ma."

@butter_and_creamdelight said:

"Aunty Abiola God will Perfect all that concerns you IJN. And to the church that that stood by her..,.The church and the Prophet won't lack."

According to a previous post by Legit.ng, Nigerian actress Jumoke George been duly appreciated by her fans weeks after she publicly pleaded for support.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Jumoke George opened up about her struggles of being with homelessness.

According to Jumoke George, she has been living in a church for around five to six years, relying on it for both shelter and sustenance.

