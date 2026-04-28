Actress Aisha Lawal took to the internet to call out her colleague, Muyiwa Ademola

The filmmaker’s viral post alleged that it was an issue of betrayal between them

Aisha’s statement also confused many after she shared a throwback picture of herself and Ademola

Nollywood actress Aisha Lawal has stirred online buzz after calling out her colleague, Muyiwa Ademola.

The movie star accused her male counterpart of betrayal, which caugh the attention of her followers.

Netizens react as Aisha Lawal takes aim at Muyiwa Ademola. Credit: @aishalawal1, @authenticmuy

Source: Instagram

In a post shared on Instagram, the actress expressed regret at not avoiding him earlier, accusing him of betraying her trust.

Though she did not reveal the exact reason behind her statement, her tone suggested she might have been joking.

Sharing a throwback picture of both of them, she wrote:

“Betrayal of the highest order from Baba Oloye ooo. If I had known in the past, would have avoided him @authenticmuy. Do guys understand? Ohhhh, you’ve not seen Omije on AishaLawalTV? Ahhhh oya oya on a straight line oo YouTube yaaaa.”

See her post below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Aisha Lawal addressed the allegation made against her by a member of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW).

This was after the actress was called out by a man who claimed that MC Oluomo gave her a Venza, which allegedly belonged to him.

In the video, Aisha explained that she was making the recording for the sake of her fans, her children, and her well-wishers.

According to her, she is not a child, and no one can beat her for anything she says.

The actress expressed that the person who made the allegation should have been corrected by those around him.

Aisha further clarified that she has never driven a Venza and has never given one as a gift. She also rained curses on those spreading rumors about her.

Aisha Lawal stirs reactions with comments about Muyiwa Ademola. Credit: @aishalawal1

Source: Instagram

In the recording, the actress proudly mentioned that she studied law and was even sent to private school. She boasted that she spent seven years in school, and now the law would take its full course on the man who made the allegation.

Aisha, who claimed that Yorubas are the true owners of Nollywood, emphasised that she does not own a Venza, and the car she currently drives is far better than the alleged Venza.

She warned that respect should be given to her name due to the false claims made against her.

Netizens react to Aisha Lawal's post

The post quickly attracted attention from fans and netizens

sheyiashekun

20h

The chief's father is the one who doesn't fight hair.

bizybeecaketoolz

8h

I really need to post the scene he said, i was just joking, I peep when you are in the restroom' walai Baba Oloye was so funny in that scene, kundus😂😂 There is a part 2 right because you opened your eyes oo

k.i.n.g.n.i.y.i

1d

It's a great lesson actually..... Thou you don't marry people like baba oloye, you only date them.....

keks_sweetsoul

15h

Baba oloye na bad ma😂😂😂, oks it has to have part 2 oo cos I do not understand the ending that boy really suffered 🙌🙌🙌 great work

nails_by_tboy

12h

Iya owolabi,daddy na oni kebekebe ma 😂😂😂😂😂

princessiby

"E BA MI FUN BABA OLOYE LORUN PA FOR DOING IYA OWOLABI SOMETHING STRONG."

kayshankee1 said:

"Lobatan oooooooooo that man na something in that OMIJE baba olowo."

enibah_ said:

"The best among the rest, no competition 😍."

Aisha Lawal blows hot again over Venza allegation

Legit.ng earlier reported that in a podcast episode of the “Talk To B” hosted by Biola Adebayo, the actress described the allegation as outrageous and defamatory.

Aisha declared her intentions to seek justice in court.

“I studied law so people like this can get a good lawyer. I will sue him.I don’t know if they set him up or if he was high. He looked into a camera and said MC Oluomo gave your Venza to me,” she said

Source: Legit.ng