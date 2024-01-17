A recent troubling post from the talented musician Omah Lay has sparked worry among his fans and netizens

The music maestro shared his current emotional state with his followers on social media, with little or no concrete information

Omah Lay's post has since gone viral as netizens try to figure out what might be going on internally with the singer

Nigerian Omah Lay recently left his fans and netizens curious about his post about his current emotional state.

The Afrobeats young star has been vocal about his battle with depression, and his recent message online isn't helping the situation.

Omah Lay drops triggering post about his condition. Credit: @omah_lay

Source: Instagram

Although the Soso hitmaker hasn't revealed much about his ordeal lately, his post has since gone viral.

He wrote: "I don't feel nothing no more."

See his post below

Reactions trail Omah Lay's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@chii_ogbu:

"I don’t know what this means but I hope you’re fine. You’re talented, young, loved and barely scratched the surface of your potential. Be well."

@surecr7:

"Depressed man don drop quote. Make sure you don’t waste this mood , go use am record new album .Afro depression >>>"

@Dandy__x:

"You don't feel nothing ke??! Abeg feel sad oo. Feel sad and put it in a song."

@KinqKudos:

"This boy needs help, who knows his parents please?"

@abazwhyllzz:

"So you want to give up?? Better děad that idea and enter the studio before I change am for you."

@47kasz:

"Thank Godddddddddd…. Give us sad Music pls."

@OlaseniFeyisayo:

"Let this another pull to another outstanding album , Let it not be related to how you really feel, please."

@CryprtoIFU:

"While this is a sign that Timeless music is on it's way, i really hope his soul finds peace!."

@__Somto_:

"Nice one. Sharp sharp drop one single with this current mood."

Omah Lay calls out colleagues

The Afrobeats star subtly called out his colleagues over how they have decided not to support him.

He tweeted that even those he sees as inspiration in the industry refused to lend a hand of support to him.

He stated: "Dem no dey gree support me because them dey fear haha! even my so-called biggest inspirations all of them join."

