Ugandan authorities arrested 62 Nigerian nationals in Adjumani for allegedly operating without valid work permits

The action followed a tip-off and formed part of a broader enforcement effort, as those detained were processed under immigration laws

Officials said the group was involved in various activities, including running a church without a legal permit

Authorities in Uganda have arrested 62 Nigerian nationals in Adjumani over alleged immigration violations, according to the Directorate of Citizenship and Immigration Control.

Officials said the arrests followed intelligence reports about foreign nationals operating without valid work permits.

Uganda arrests 62 Nigerians in Adjumani over alleged work permit violations. Photo: X/Ugandaimmigration

Source: Twitter

In a post on X, the agency disclosed that those detained were engaged in various activities, including running a church, and they are currently undergoing processing ahead of possible prosecution under Uganda’s immigration laws.

The incident adds to growing scrutiny of Nigerian migrants in parts of Africa, where tensions around jobs and social integration have intensified in recent years.

Some host communities have raised concerns about competition for limited economic opportunities and local resources.

Rising tensions over migrants in Africa

Similar situations have emerged in South Africa, where anti-immigrant protests have drawn attention. Some South Africans have accused foreign nationals, including Nigerians, of taking jobs and contributing to social strain.

Demonstrations in certain areas escalated into attacks targeting black immigrants regardless of their legal status.

A group of South Africans confront a Ghanaian man regarding his legal status in the country. Photo: X/@afrisagacity

Source: Facebook

The South African government condemned the violence and pledged to restore order. At the same time, President Cyril Ramaphosa said foreign nationals must comply with the country’s laws or leave.

His remarks have generated mixed reactions, with some interpreting them as support for stricter immigration enforcement.

FG warns Nigerians in South Africa

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Nigeria’s diplomatic mission in South Africa has cautioned its nationals to remain vigilant following unrest linked to a disputed traditional ceremony in the Eastern Cape Province.

The advisory followed protests that broke out after reports of a coronation involving the Igbo community in the region.

Tension flared when demonstrators took to the streets over the alleged installation of Solomon Eziko as a traditional ruler, The Cable reported.

Several vehicles were set ablaze as protests escalated, deepening fears within immigrant communities in parts of the province.

Accounts from the area indicated that the protest was led by members of ActionSA, a South African political party. Organisers reportedly objected to the coronation, arguing that it breached local authority and constitutional provisions.

Violence was later reported in KuGompo City, where properties linked to foreign nationals were damaged.

Reacting to the situation, the Nigerian High Commission circulated a 10-point safety notice to Nigerians across the country. The document described the atmosphere as “palpable tension” and urged citizens to place personal safety above all else.

Iran war: FG responds to Nigerians stranded in Middle East

Earlier in a separate report, the federal government has assured Nigerians stranded in Qatar and across the Middle East that they will be evacuated once regional airspace becomes safe for flights.

The reassurance came in response to social media pleas from citizens stuck abroad due to the ongoing conflict between Iran and United States that has disrupted commercial travel in the region.

Source: Legit.ng