From Burna Boy’s messy fight with Cubana Chiefpriest to Dakolo vs Lazarus, 2025 had its fair share of heated moments

This year has been full of drama, public fallouts, and weird fan battles, ranging from messy online draggings to furious defamation cases

As the year comes to an end, Legit.ng revisited some of the celebrity fallouts that blew up the media from January to December

2025 was a wild year for Nigerian entertainment, with Nollywood hits, bold Afrobeats statements, and viral trends dominating the news.

Despite the highs, there were numerous cringeworthy scandals, public feuds, and awkward situations that sparked widespread criticism and debate.

The biggest celebrity fallouts of 2025: Burna Boy, Femi Lazarus, and more Credit: @burnaboygram, @femilazarus, @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

Here are eight of the biggest celebrities' beefs that had netizens glued to their phones for days.

Burna Boy vs Cubana Chiefpriest

In January 2025, Burna Boy and popular show promoter Cubana Chiefpriest had an internet feud.

In an Instagram story, Burna Boy referred to Cubana as the "Owerri Rick Ross" and later termed him a "Azaman," meaning that he operates as a middleman for the Yahoo boys.

The feud intensified, with both men trading allegations. Cubana suggested that Diddy was behind Burna's Grammy win. Burna refuted the allegations, saying:

"Everybody in Lagos knows my style, all my shiit is paid for, sometimes cash sef."

Their enmity further escalated when Burna gifted $30,000 to Cubana's purported younger brother, a phone repairman at Alaba International Market.

Cubana responded by accusing Burna of jealousy over his relationship with Davido and offered to fight back through a DNA test of his alleged child with Hellen Ati, a Kenyan woman.

Cubana Chiefpriest reacts as Burna Boy gifts his alleged brother $30,000 Credit: @cubanachiefpriest

Source: Instagram

Spyro vs Ubi Franklin

Also in January, fast-rising star Spyro went viral, accusing music mogul Ubi Franklin of fraud and underpaying royalties. Franklin responded with a public rejoinder, accusing Spyro of breach of contract and placing the blame on Paulo, who was allegedly involved in mediating the transaction.

The online exchange raised broader questions of transparency and artist rights in Nigeria's music industry, sparking intense debates on social media.

Spyro calls out Ubi Franklin on socail media. Credit: @ubifranklin, @spyroofficial

Source: Instagram

Mercy Chinwo vs EeZee Tee

In January, a legal dispute arose between gospel singer Mercy Chinwo and EeZee Tee, the owner of her former label, EeZee Conceptz Limited.

Chinwo accused EeZee Tee of failing to pay royalties for some of the songs she released while signed to him. He, in turn, accused her of working behind the label's back and failing to submit cuts as required by her contract.

EeZee Tee was eventually arrested by the EFCC, where he claimed he was forced to transfer more than $274,000 to Chinwo. Chinwo did not admit to receiving money from him, but she did accuse him of bullying and harassment. She also alleged that he was targeting her since she refused to renew her contract with his label.

Mercy Chinwo was also accused of breaking her five-year contract with the company by performing and releasing songs without permission, despite the label's significant investment in her career.

Mercy Chinwo and EezeeTee face legal battle over her royalties. Credit: @mercychinwo

Source: Instagram

The Okoyes' Music Business

The Okoye music dispute escalated between P-Square members Peter (Mr P) and Paul (Rudeboy), as well as their older brother Jude Okoye. The feud, which began with P-Square's 2017 split, spread to their business transactions, including Northside Entertainment.

The drama worsened when Peter accused Jude of establishing Northside Music to siphon P-Square's royalties into private accounts. Despite Jude's claim that everything was legal, Peter filed a petition with the EFCC, alleging financial impropriety by Jude and his wife.

Jude was arrested in February 2025 for money laundering, suspected of diverting ₦2.95 billion to personal accounts.

As the situation progresses, the brothers continue to publicly defend their behaviour, escalating their family feud.

The Okoye brothers involve EFCC in their family battle. Credit: @psquareworld

Source: Instagram

Timi Dakolo vs Pastor Femi Lazarus

In March 2025, singer Timi Dakolo openly challenged Pastor Femi Lazarus over remarks he made about the excessive prices gospel musicians charge for church events.

Pastor Lazarus had criticised gospel artists for demanding specific fees and conditions, claiming that individuals who engaged in such practices were acting as entertainers rather than ministers.

Dakolo responded on Instagram, claiming that gospel professionals need appropriate compensation and citing the amount students pay at Lazarus' ministry school as contradictory to his own views.

Their quarrel gained traction online as followers debated whether gospel services should include payment.

Lazarus defended himself, claiming there is a difference between music ministers and commercial artists.

The situation was eventually settled when Pastor Lazarus posted a photo on Instagram with Dakolo and Pastor Emmanuel Iren of CCI, establishing a truce.

Femi Lazarus and Timi Dakolo disagree over gospel minister's fee. Credit: @femilazarus, @timidakolo

Source: Instagram

Verydarkman vs Mr Jollof

In November, a physical fight broke out between two popular Nigerian internet personalities, Martin Vincent Ose, also known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), and Freedom Okpetoritse Atsepoyi, better known as Mr Jollof, which caused United Nigeria Airlines to deboard both men from one of its flights.

The incident occurred while Flight UNO523 was boarding at Asaba International Airport in Delta State.

A short video circulated on Facebook showing the two men exchanging insults before the situation erupted into a fight.

In the video, VDM is heard shouting, "Walaai, I'm going to slap you now!"

Seconds later, the pair got into a physical altercation as confused passengers tried to intervene.

Femi Lazarus and Timi Dakolo's trends after fight in Asaba airport. Credit: @verydarkman, @mrjollof

Source: Instagram

behaviour

The celebrity marriage took a dramatic turn in late 2025, when videos appeared showing Regina emotionally upset and accusing Nwoko of domestic violence.

She cried out to her fans in a viral video: "In Ned Nwoko's house, I am nothing. But in my house, I am a queen," which sparked great uproar.

Nwoko rejected the charges, blaming Regina for alleged drug and alcohol misuse, violent behaviour, and child neglect, insisting on rehabilitation.

Regina's brother joined the fight, accusing Nwoko of domestic violence and using his power to quiet the family. He claimed that Nwoko acknowledged physically disciplining Regina as a means of "correction." Regina responded by promising to fight for her children and raise them independently if necessary.

The fight further involved top Nollywood stars like Uche Montana, whom the billionaire accused of being one of Regina’s drug suppliers. The movie star, however, refuted the claims. Also, Mercy Jhonson Okojie, known as Regina’s industry mom, assisted in the release of the distressed actress’ brother, Sammy, who was reportedly arrested by Ned Nwoko.

A few days back, the mom of two claimed that she had been separated from her children due to an ongoing custody issue with her ex-husband, which the legislator denies.

Ms Daniels claimed in an Instagram post that she has not seen her children since mid-November, accusing the senator of attempting to exclude her from their lives while pursuing full custody. She further expressed how the circumstances have taken an emotional toll on her as a mother.

Ned Nwoko lists Regina Daniels' brother as one of her drug suppliers. Credit: @regina.daniels, @princenednwoko

Source: Instagram

2Baba and Natasha’s Online Fight

A few weeks back, 2Baba and his wife, Natasha Osawaru, were caught in a heated off-camera altercation during an Instagram Live session hosted by media personality Daddy Freeze.

The online session featured two of the singer's former management collaborators, Kaka Igbokwe and Lori Tosan, who said Natasha had too much control over the music legend’s personal and professional life.

During the hearing, the pair said the politician frequently demonstrated violent outbursts and mentioned previous instances involving them, including an alleged domestic disturbance in the United Kingdom.

While the claims were being made, 2Baba abruptly joined the livestream and demanded his former management stop discussing his personal life.

Moments later, heated voices thought to be those of the singer and his wife were heard in the background, alongside a slap sound, and the session came to an abrupt end.

2Baba's management accuses Natasha Osawaru of controlling music star. Credit: @natashaosawaru, @2babaofficial

Source: Instagram

Annie Idibia reacts amid 2Baba's UK saga

Legit.ng also recently reported that Annie Idibia had sparked conversations online after sharing a series of reflective messages on her Instagram Story.

This was shortly after a viral video claimed to show her ex-husband, Nigerian music icon Innocent '2Baba' Idibia, being arrested in the United Kingdom.

Source: Legit.ng