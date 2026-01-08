A Nigerian fan shared fears and optimism ahead of the AFCON quarter-final clash between Nigeria and Algeria

He recalled Algeria’s past victories over the Super Eagles, including Riyad Mahrez’s famous free-kick knockout goal

Despite concerns, he predicted a convincing Nigerian win, praising stars like Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman

A Nigerian man has captured the mood of many football fans in a viral video by sharing his fear and hope for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) quarter-final match between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Desert Foxes of Algeria.

The highly anticipated match is scheduled for Saturday, January 10, 2026, at the Marrakesh Stadium in Morocco.

On his Facebook account, the Nigerian man, identified as Kelechi Collins, began his commentary with apprehension and caution for the Super Eagles, acknowledging the strength of the Algerian side.

In his words:

"Omo, I no go feel lie give you, this one go tough. I know say we get the best players in the world, but this one go tough."

He specifically pointed to Algeria's victory over Nigeria in a previous AFCON tournament, sealed by a memorable free-kick goal from Riyad Mahrez, as a reason to be very scared.

"Remember, Algeria, they were the ones that knocked Nigeria out in the last three Africa Cup of Nations. That wonderful free-kick by Mahrez removed Nigeria from that tournament."

Despite the past performance, the fan still had confidence in the current Super Eagles squad. He praised the team's attacking prowess, naming key players such as Ademola Lookman and Victor Osimhen as difference-makers.

He ultimately predicted a massive victory for Nigeria. With this potent lineup, the supporter's initial caution gave way to brave optimism.

"This Africa Cup of Nations is coming to Nigeria. Nothing will stop us from taking this one," he declared.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Reactions to Nigeria vs Algeria commentary

Legit.ng collected reactions from Nigerians who watched the video on Facebook. Some of the comments are below.

Peterson Collins said:

"Same way Man United beat Burnley, right? Yeye."

Oguyiriofo Chinomso said:

"This is a different game, not then, and again, Algeria must explain to us what happened in, 2019 knock out."

Bassey Eboh commented:

"I like your memories so you still remember that was the reason why Igalo said he won't play for the Super Eagles anymore I pray our boys should Conquer this time around."

Osakwe Okechukwu stated:

"Marles is no longer the man that you knew."

Tochukwu Nwogbugo said:

"That match will be one of the easiest matches Nigeria will play in this Afcon."

Godwin Iduba wrote:

"Algeria will be more easy for Nigeria than Congo."

