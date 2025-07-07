Mercy Chinwo's ex-manager, Coach Nancy, retracted her viral accusation against the singer amid the ongoing legal war

The EeZee Conceptz MD admitted she went too far with her post and begged for peace to reign

Gospel star Mercy Chinwo earlier sued the label over a $345K royalty dispute, demanding an apology

There’s fresh drama, and possibly hope for peace, in the ongoing clash between gospel music star Mercy Chinwo and her former record label, EeZee Conceptz, as the label’s Managing Director, Nancy Nnadi (Coach Nancy), has finally backed down and retracted her explosive accusations against the singer.

In a surprising move shared via her Instagram page over the weekend, Nancy bowed to legal and public pressure and formally withdrew her earlier claims, which accused Chinwo of financial misconduct.

She also confirmed that talks were ongoing to settle the $345,000 royalty dispute that’s currently shaking the gospel music scene.

Nancy wrote:

“On the advice of my lawyer, and for the sake of peace and love of God, I retract my earlier post about Minister Mercy Chinwo. I also pray that Almighty God perfects the ongoing settlement process being facilitated by the Fathers of Faith between her and EeZee Conceptz,” Nancy wrote.

$345K royalty lawsuit and bitter fallout

In January 2025, Mercy Chinwo filed a lawsuit against EeZee Tee (real name Ezekiel Onyedikachukwu), founder of EeZee Conceptz, accusing him of diverting $345,000 in music royalties.

The lawsuit came two years after the singer parted ways with the label following a financial disagreement.

Amid the legal firestorm, Coach Nancy publicly accused Mercy Chinwo of “financial manipulation” in a now-deleted social media post—an action that escalated the feud.

Mercy responded swiftly by slamming Coach Nancy with a defamation suit, demanding a full retraction, a public apology, and deletion of the libelous posts.

Fathers of faith step in, seek peace

Now, in a dramatic twist, Nancy’s public U-turn appears to be part of a broader settlement process led by top religious leaders in Nigeria’s gospel community.

Sources close to the matter say respected clergy from the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) and the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) are actively mediating between both parties.

Nancy’s tone in her latest post suggests she is ready to embrace reconciliation, despite the earlier tension.

Mixed feelings among Mercy Chinwo's fans

The gospel music community and fans have been divided on the issue, with some supporting Chinwo’s right to fight for her royalties and others calling for forgiveness and unity.

@NaijaChurchGist wrote:

“It’s good to see Coach Nancy humble herself. The kingdom of God should not be in courtrooms.”

@MercifiedFan added:

“They tried to smear Mercy’s name, now they’re crawling back. God no dey sleep.”

@GospelVibesAfrica commented:

“Let this be a lesson: Gospel music is ministry, but business is business. Be transparent!”

