Videos from the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III’s, recent visit to Lagos state, where he met with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, have emerged online

The highlight was an encounter between the traditional ruler and a female executive who attempted to shake his hand

The swift response from the king's security aide towards the woman has sparked mixed reactions on social media

The Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III, on Tuesday, January 6, paid a visit to Lagos, where he was received by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, among other prominent figures in the state.

During his visit, the traditional ruler, alongside Sanwo-Olu, attended the Storytellers Conference at the Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and Creative Arts in Lagos.

Olu of Warri and Sanwo-Olu spotted at Wole Soyinka Centre in Lagos. Credit: oluofwarri

Source: Instagram

However, the highlight from the Olu of Warri's visit was his unusual encounter with a female executive.

A viral video captured the woman at an airport lounge attempting to shake hands with the king, only for his security aide to swiftly block it, enforcing traditional protocol that prohibits direct physical contact with the monarch. He, however, acknowledged her by nodding his head.

In many Nigerian cultures, etiquette requires subjects, including women, to show deference through bowing, kneeling, and prostrating rather than direct handshakes with traditional rulers.

Legit.ng also reported that the Olu of Warri shared a heartwarming video of himself inspecting the Trans-Warri-Ode-Itsekiri Road on a scooter.

Olu of Warri’s security aide blocks woman from shaking hands with him. Credit: oluofwarri

Source: Twitter

The video showing the moment a female executive attempted to shake hands with the Olu of Warri is below:

Comments about Olu of Warri’s encounter with the woman

The video has sparked a heated debate on social media. While some netizens praised the aide's vigilance in upholding culture, others shared diverse views.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read the comments below:

DHKRULLAH commented:

"That’s how one American basketballer came to the UK and wanted to shake one of the royals."

CHUNLI__LI commented:

"Taaaa get out He be God ??? So make I bow Abi watin Shift he has nothing to contribute for my life."

Lord_Of_Warri said:

"She was just excited to see the king of warri not everyone knows culture."

Lucid_AMG commented:

"Very good That’s the culture! And I know idiots will start making noise about this But when Messi’s Bouncer does it, it’s ok This PA guy did a nice job."

MCARIZONA5 said:

"It’s not even about the king or anybody. It’s not normal for a woman to shake a man in Africa, Now she will learn and do better."

Dr_Pharouk said:

"I feel it’s a position that made her feel she could stretch her hand to shake a king. So if it’s a governor or president, that’s how she would stretch her hand to greet them. On what basis?"

esam_baba1 commented:

"Why you sef see person like that and you dey bring hand."

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng