2baba made a surprise appearance at a political gathering to support his wife, Natasha Osawaru, as she officially dumped the PDP for NDC

Clad in a branded vest, the multi-award-winning musician took to the stage to perform one of his most iconic peace anthems for the political elite present

The defection has led many to wonder if the singer is gradually transitioning from the studio to the statehouse

Legendary Nigerian singer 2Baba has become a major talking point online after accompanying his wife, Natasha Osawaru, to her defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the National Democratic Coalition (NDC).

The event, which took place in Abuja, attracted several political figures and party supporters, but it was 2Baba’s unexpected appearance that caught the attention of many Nigerians.

In videos circulating online, the music icon was seen dressed casually in blue jeans paired with an NDC-branded vest.

2baba makes a surprise appearance to support his wife, Natasha Osawaru, as she officially dumps the PDP for NDC. Photos: Natasha Osawau/2baba.

Source: Instagram

At some point during the gathering, 2Baba, who welcomed his first child with Natasha, entertained attendees by performing his popular hit song, “One Love,” while guests cheered him on.

The singer appeared relaxed and fully involved in the atmosphere of the event, standing beside his wife as she was formally received into the party alongside other defectors.

Natasha Osawaru, who serves as a member of the Edo State House of Assembly, was reportedly welcomed into the NDC by the party’s National Leader, Seriake Dickson.

Reactions trail 2baba's appearance at his wife's defection to NDC

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below

@nctmhsuk1 stated:

"The party will witness flocks of Anyhoow politicians simply because no main party would give them ticket . NDC doesn’t have any structure to campaign nor to win"

@KamaluO42115 commented:

"Natasha Done Come (NDC) on the T shirt tells us all you need to know about this person. Lacks discipline . Don't think no one noticed. This was not your campaign event. You came to see the national leader of NDC. The occasion demanded that you wear the proper T shirt if u must."

@repyourfav

"Imagine Tu face was in the building but he avoided the camera, that is one of the major goal, the Ambassadorship given them won’t let them air their truths, their voices has already been bought. @KevinblakC earned the respect of the majority"

@treelz6n9 commented:

"The same Tuface??? We know they all want to ride on Obi’s influence"

@plusone2102 noted:

"No official party secretariat or anything. Guy man is just giving everyone is his/her party registration card in his private residence/sitting room. Nigeria Politicians and her people ehn Pure cruise"

2baba and Natasha welcomed their first child together in 2025. Photo: Natasha.

Source: Instagram

Teebillz shares what 2Baba told him

Legit.ng had reported that Teebillz reacted to the viral video of 2Baba and Natasha having altercations in Nigeria and London.

The singer had allegedly been attacked twice in the clips that were circulating widely online, causing concern among his fans.

The talent manager recalled the emotional moments he and 2Baba have shared and what the musician told him in confidence.

Source: Legit.ng