A prank video of a man who looked Grammy Award singer Burna Boy on the streets of Lagos has gone viral

The viral video captured several Lagos street boys repeatedly hailing the impersonator as he took a stroll

The video sparked conversation about the Afrobeats star being unrecognised by people on the streets despite his popularity

Afrobeats star Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, recently trended on social media over a prank video of a man who looked like him.

The short clip showed Burna Boy's lookalike navigating the streets of Lagos with security aides, while a car was spotted in the background.

The prankster also pulled up rocking the singer's style, including similar dreadlocks and sunglasses, fooling Lagos street crowds into cheers and taking photos. A clip captured street boys hailing the fake Burna Boy as he took a stroll with his crew, making demands.

The viral video of the fake Burna Boy on the streets of Lagos is below:

Reactions as street boys hail fake Burna Boy

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as some netizens pointed out that people on the streets failed to recognise they were being pranked, despite Burna Boy's popularity and success in the music industry. Read the comments below:

Dr_Pharouk commented:

"What's this? It just shows so many people don't really want to know if he's truly the one. They just want to collect money from him."

priscanall said:

"Burna for street? Egbon adugbo see am as small pikin! Lagos no dey send Grammy ."

Orev_a said:

"No way this BURNA BOY looks like a lizard."

amaine5262 reacted:

"All this egbon adugbo self they no won know if na real or fake just drop money when bomboy dey waka wey una dey rush am like say na ODG."

DeshinaofEkiti said:

"Burner from temu See him bear bear like sheik gumi."

thatMrT commented:

"These artists are risking their lives on Lagos streets. They have to be careful because if violent eruptions in that spot, does he have an escape plan?"

Smartwoobie001 said:

"What’s all this kwanu. I do believe everyone is a paid actor there. Cause normally burna ego won’t even allow him move with one car."

ViralWilly said:

"Wait they actually believe it was Burna boy????"

KingPallyy reacted

"Y’all see how we on social media find it strange that they didn’t notice this isn’t Burna? Lol. Now na these people Dey move round during elections."

EniolaRamadan commented:

"E no concern egbon adugbo who you be oo if you want them to recognize just drop gbem aswrr road go clear hailing like say you be their God."

What Burna Boy said about $22 million net worth estimate

Legit.ng previously reported that Burna Boy dismissed $22 million net worth estimate as "way off" during a recent interview. The singer laughed at the figure while preferring it remain low.

He emphasised the blessing of financially transforming his family's life and covering expenses for others, highlighting his real success beyond online claims.

