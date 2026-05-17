Super Eagles forward Kelechi Iheanacho has sent a message to coach Eric Chelle ahead of the 2026 Unity Cup

Iheanacho guided Celtic to win the Scottish Premiership title after securing a 3-1 victory over Hearts

The Hoops came from behind with late goals in a match including a 90+7 minute decider from Callum Osmand

Kelechi Iheanacho has sent a subtle message to Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle ahead of the 2026 Unity Cup in Charlton later this month.

The Nigerian forward was part of the squad that saw Celtic defeat Heart of Midlothian 3-1 on the final day of the season, a result that secured yet another league title for the Glasgow giants.

Kelechi Iheanacho inspires Celtic to win the Scottish Premiership title after beating Hearts in their last match. Photo by: Craig Williamson/SNS Group.

Source: Getty Images

In the 42nd minute, Lawrence Shankland put the visitors ahead after meeting a superb corner from Stephen Kingsley at the far post.

Six minutes later, Celtic drew level after a cross from Kieran Tierney struck the hand of Alex Kyziridis. The resulting penalty was calmly converted by Arne Engels, beating Hearts goalkeeper Alexander Schwolow.

With four minutes remaining, Daizen Maeda gave Celtic the lead after being set up by Callum Osmand. A VAR review later confirmed Maeda was onside.

Deep into stoppage time, substitute Osmand sealed the victory by slotting the ball into an empty net after Schwolow had ventured forward for a free-kick and was caught out of position, per ESPN.

Although Iheanacho did not get on the scoresheet, he made an impact after coming on at half-time and nearly found the net when he struck the post during an entertaining second half.

Iheanacho scored 8 goals and provided 1 assist in 23 appearances in all competition this season, per Celtic.

Iheanacho sends important message

Super Eagles winger Kelechi Iheanacho has informed coaches who need trophies to reach out to him.

In a viral tweet on X, the former Manchester City star attributed his success in the Scottish Premiership to God. He said:

"If you need a trophy :trophy: call me.

"What a dramatic season

"MostHighGod has done it".

Nigeria is preparing to compete in the 2026 Unity Cup in London, which will feature Jamaica, Zimbabwe, and India, with two semi-finals and a final scheduled to be played at The Valley later this month.

Legit.ng has compiled the reactions of fans following Iheanacho's remarks. Read them below:

@BlaqExcellenceX said:

"Senior man we love that you are promoting our culture and art and showing the world that Blacks are exceptional."

Celtic forward Kelechi Iheanacho sends a message to Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle after winning the Scottish title. Photo by: Craig Williamson/SNS Group.

Source: Getty Images

@RhysMccole wrote:

"You need to get fit, Kelechi come on man. Get that fitness sorted, then get signing? 🍀 You have been amazing in the title run in. Congratulations Champ 🙂🍀."

@VVawne2005 added:

"You are absolutely brilliant at holding up play. Your first touch and turn is absolutely world class. You've made the difference so many times. Thank you for coming to Celtic, hope you've enjoyed the madness. Today was a day to remember forever. All the very best."

@CAspirewealth said:

"Senior Man has spoken! 🦅🇳🇬 When the trophy specialist says call him, you better have your airtime ready. The confidence is overflowing! 🏆🔥."

NFF responds to Chelle's demands

Legit.ng earlier reported that the NFF responded to Eric Chelle's 19-point demand for a new contract through its general secretary, Dr Mohammed Sanusi.

The federation remains calm over the manager's future as they expressed confidence that he will fulfil the final year of his current contract.

Source: Legit.ng