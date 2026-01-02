Nick Pisa expresses shock at reckless driving on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway following Anthony Joshua's tragic accident

Joshua's crash resulted in the deaths of two friends, with the driver now in police custody for investigation

The former heavyweight boxing champion survived the crash, with many hoping he can soon resume training for upcoming fights

Makun, Ogun State - Nick Pisa, a senior global reporter with British media platform, Daily Mail, has expressed total shock at the recklessness in driving he saw on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Legit.ng reports that Pisa, on Thursday, January 1, 2026, reported next to the Anthony Joshua crash scene in Nigeria.

Recall the British boxer, 36, was a passenger in the back of a black Lexus when it ploughed into a stationary truck on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in Makun, Ogun State, on Monday, December 29, tragically killing two of his best friends, Latif Ayodele and Sina Ghami.

Joshua miraculously survived alongside the vehicle's driver and was treated in Lagos.

The two-time heavyweight world champion has since received an outpouring of affection from boxing legends such as Wladimir Klitschko and Tyson Fury.

Joshua had been visiting family in Nigeria as part of a holiday, with a view to resuming training ahead of a fight in late March, most likely in Saudi Arabia against the kickboxer Rico Verhoeven, prior to his proposed showdown against Tyson Fury in September or October 2026.

Joshua: Journalist shocked by recklessness in Nigeria

Speaking beside the Lagos-Ibadan highway, where Anthony Joshua’s crash occurred, Pisa lamented that people are recklessly crossing the road, ignoring the risk of being killed.

He said:

“I'm standing by the side of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. Just over the centre barrier there is where the accident happened on Monday involving Anthony Joshua when his Lexus ploughed into the back of a stationary truck. I have only been here a few minutes, but you can already gauge the amount of traffic that thunders past here."

Lagos-Ibadan driving "absolutely crazy”

The foreign journalist added:

"The speed limit here is actually 100 kilometres an hour, around about 60, 65 miles per hour, but we've seen that being flouted numerous times. The driving discipline here is absolutely atrocious. It's been overtaken, undertaken. We've seen people trying to cross the road, literally taking their lives into their own hands to dodge the traffic that is, as you can hear, thundering past me.

"The cars are overloaded, the trucks are overloaded. I've also seen cars driving the wrong way along the hard shoulder. But incredibly, the state of the road is actually very good. It's something that I think highways in England would be proud of. Very few potholes, but it's the driving that is absolutely crazy.”

The video can be watched below:

Police arrest Anthony Joshua’s driver

Legit.ng earlier reported that the driver of the vehicle involved in the accident that claimed the lives of two associates of former heavyweight boxing champion Joshua on the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway was taken into custody by the police.

Confirming the development on Thursday, January 1, Oluseyi Babaseyi, the police public relations officer of the Ogun State Command, said the driver of the Lexus SUV conveying Joshua and his team is currently being held as investigations continue.

