Jude Okoye’s N1.38 billion case has left fans and netizens engrossed as new details emerged online

Legit.ng earlier reported that Okoye, the elder brother and former manager of the defunct music group Psquare, was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)

A recent video from Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos, revealed the complexities between the music executive and his twin brothers Peter and Paul.

Following Jude Okoye's indictment, a new report has revealed who is behind the Legal case.

In a video trending online, Nigerian music star Paul Okoye aka Rudeboy, a member of the defunct PSquare group, accused his twin brother, Peter Okoye, of being the one behind their bother’s ordeal.

On Wednesday, February 27, Legit.ng reported that Jude Okoye, the former manager of Psquare, was charged by the Economic and Financial Crime Commission at FHC in Ikoyi with alleged N1.38 billion fraud.

Paul Okoye responded to the news on his Instagram account, noting that this is what Peter wanted, as he sent encouraging words to Jude and advised him to stay strong.

On Friday, the musician went up to the FHC in Ikoyi to support his elder brother. While speaking to the press, he made it clear that Peter was the one who put Jude’s case.

“Peter is the one who put Jude in prison, and I’m here to bring him out”, Paul said.

He, however, noted that both he and his twin Peter were guilty of the crime charged against their elder brother. He said:

“The same they accusing him that he did, Peter is guilty, Paul is guilt”

Jude Okoye and his twin brothers spur reactions online

See what netizens are saying about the alleged N1.38bn fraud case:

iced_mahndi wrote:

Are this people really twin abi na curse they should go for deliverance in church this thing no normal how can twin be behaving like a jelouse frd ,the-world is deep oo ,prayer is the key."

l.tobiloba said:

"I know the truth, I am standing with the truth" . He understands better than online viewers, bloggers, and journalists. I've met Jude and Paul once or twice, and they’re very calm and kind."

poshest_hope wrote:

"Omo!! If it’s only them, nobody will want to birth twins sef. Make una comot for my face."

xrixy_walker said:

"The love in this family is long gone. The only thing they have in common right now is the blood and surname. Nothing else."

swizz_billz reacted:

"So cos he’s his brother he’s got the right to defraud him ? If he’s not guilty he won’t be detained .."

leeeymarrrrh said:

"You guys are supposed to be twin brother but this una own na twitch brothers .. na that una uncle they cause problem btw you two."

sheila1232291 wrote:

"Jail is not a small matter, just joke joke like this and he can go in for 20years, if my sibling ever sent me to jail, then that's that I guess, we stop being family."

mr_anonymous4735 said:

"Weytin dey do all our legends like this....we still dey find 2face, Psquare don start to dey kidnap themselves."

