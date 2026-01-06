Tiwa Savage has dared Lagos influencer Dami Foreign to mention her 6-year-old son again, swearing to take legal or physical action

The singer accused the influencer of running a paid agenda to ruin her image and even wished for her untimely death

While the influencer expressed shock at the singer's sudden outburst, thousands of Nigerians have rallied behind the "Water & Garri" star

Afrobeats superstar Tiwa Savage has publicly confronted Lagos-based influencer Dami Foreign after he commented on her six-year-old son, Jamil Balogun, during an ongoing online exchange.

The heated exchange unfolded on Tuesday morning, January 6, after Dami Foreign questioned why Jamil appeared unhappy while his mother danced at a recent public event.

For Tiwa, the issue was no longer about celebrity banter or criticism. It was about family.

Tiwa Savage dares Lagos influencer Dami Foreign to mention her 6-year-old son again.

In a series of tweets, Tiwa Savage warned the influencer to stay away from her child, making it clear that any further mention of Jamil would have serious consequences.

“@TheDamiForeign I dare you to post anything about my child again and THIS WILL MOVE BEYOND TWITTER,” she wrote.

The singer went further, accusing Dami Foreign of consistently targeting her as part of what she described as a paid campaign to damage her reputation.

According to the singer, she had previously ignored the attacks, but involving her son crossed a boundary she would not tolerate.

“You see that I never cared about your paid agenda to bring me down… You talking about my child is crossing the line,” she added.

Dami Foreign responded shortly after, expressing surprise at the intensity of Tiwa’s reaction. His response, however, did little to calm the situation as screenshots of the exchange continued to circulate online.

Read Tiwa's posts here:

Reactions trail Tiwa Savage's posts

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@I_am_Palessa shared:

"Honestly, that banger boy need to be taught a lesson. All the time, we know tiwa is unproblematic and minding her business."

@ucyberry commented:

"People really need to know when to draw the line. Talking about someone's child, spouse, or parents takes things from "cruise" to outright extreme and unnecessary. Involving kids especially? That's a universal red line for most parents, celebrity or not."

@UR_HIGHNES:

"Mama he said nothing wrong, he only made it clear that old age is beginning to show on ur looks and that’s fact, you can’t cheat nature, you’re no longer young is high time you leave mini skirts for Ayrastarr and the younger ones."

Tiwa Savage accuses Dami Foreign of running a paid agenda to ruin her image.

