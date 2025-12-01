Actress Annie Idibia made headlines in blogs amid recent controversy surrounding her ex-husband, 2baba’s second marriage

A purported video, showing the moment 2baba was arrested in the UK after his alleged altercation with Natasha Osawaru, went viral recently

A few hours after the negative buzz, the reality TV star took to social media to make provocative remarks that caught the attention of many

Actress Annie Idibia has sparked conversations online after sharing a series of reflective messages on her Instagram Story.

This was shortly after a viral video claimed to show her ex-husband, Nigerian music icon Innocent “2Baba” Idibia, being arrested in the United Kingdom.

In her posts, Annie wrote: “Sometimes trying to prove you are the best is an insult.”

Another message read: “Wouldn’t it be easier if you left your past behind.”

She added a third line: “The power of stepping away.”

Although she did not mention any names, the timing of her posts drew attention as social media buzzed over footage circulating online that appeared to show 2baba being approached by police officers in London.

In the video, shared by blogger Tosin Silverdam on TikTok, the singer is seen speaking with officers outside what looks like a retail store before being escorted away with his hands cuffed behind him.

The clip, which has generated widespread reactions, surfaced just hours after another recording went viral.

In the earlier video, a woman believed to be 2Baba’s wife, Osawaru Natasha, is seen raising her voice at him inside a London shop, accusing him of shouting at her multiple times.

Details about the event remain unclear, and UK police have yet to release an official statement confirming the arrest.

In October, news surfaced that 2Baba had been arrested in London after an apparent altercation with Natasha.

The musician rejected the charges, claiming that his absence from a scheduled UK tour stop on October 2, 2025, was due to a sudden health emergency rather than a domestic quarrel.

See Annie Idibia’s posts below:

Annie Idibia trends online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

uchemaduagwu said:

"God Don catch 2baba."

onyinyechukwu______ said:

"Na una sabi o, African queen."

fusiasaa8 said:

"She still loves him ,woulda been better if she had never responded."

_iamsheila__ said:

"Can you people just leave Annie alone? She repost things like this often just like we all do on our stories.. don’t bring unnecessary dr@gs to her biko.."

sunshin.e____ said:

"I don’t even envy women who choose to be with a man, thinking they will be treated better."

d_real_kemzy said:

"She suppose behave as if she no see anything That will be more better."

bigslykitchen_ said:

"When you learn how much you’re worth, you’ll stop giving people discounts 💪🏿."

jstcallmeshemmy_ said:

"if nah me be annie i go just activate wizzy behavior 😂😂, she no need to motivate anything."

legboh said:

"When God said "Vengeance is mine", HE meant it. Don't say anything. Just be quiet and watch GOD do all the work."

blackgirlmagic_rae said:

"How does her reposts relate to the Mr&Mrs Natashas? You people should leave her alone o, don't bring dragging to her."

ruby.thriftwears said:

"Nne relax God is already fighting ur battles 🫢 Just be on chilolo🫢."

poshest_hope said:

"I love how life always shows people the grass isn’t greener on the other side. From African Queen to African warrior 😹."

2Baba, Natasha attend Yvonne Jegede's party

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that 2Baba and Natasha Osawaru were spotted at actress Yvonne Jegede's party in Lagos.

The Nollywood star had thrown the party to mark her 20-year milestone in the movie industry.

Reacting to the singer and his wife's presence, some netizens shared their observations as they asked questions.

