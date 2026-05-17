Controversial Kenyan personality Hellen Ati has taken to social media to mock Cubana Chief Priest after he failed to secure the APC ticket for the House of Representatives

The celebrity barman lost the primary election to Canice More Nwachukwu Omeogo, the sitting incumbent member representing Orsu/Orlu/Oru East Federal Constituency

Many social media users flooded Hellen's comment sections with funny reactions as her dance video spread online

Controversial Kenyan social media personality Hellen Ati has stirred fresh reactions online after mocking her alleged baby daddy, Nigerian businessman and socialite Pascal Okechukwu, popularly known as Cubana Chief Priest, over his failed attempt to secure a ticket in the All Progressives Congress (APC) primaries.

Cubana Chief Priest had declared interest in representing Orsu/Orlu/Oru East Federal Constituency of Imo State at the House of Representatives in the 2027 general election.

However, during the APC primaries held on Saturday, May 16, he lost the contest to the incumbent lawmaker Canice More Nwachukwu Omeogo, who retained the party’s ticket.

Hellen Ati dances in joy as Cubana Chief Priest loses APC House of Representatives primary election to incumbent lawmaker in Imo State. Photo: hellen_ati_pascal_okechukwu/cubana_chiefpriest

Source: Instagram

Hellen Ati, who has been in a long-running paternity dispute with the celebrity barman, quickly took to social media to celebrate his defeat.

In a live video session, she was seen dancing and overlaying his campaign poster while taunting him for missing out on the ticket.

She said:

"He missed the House of Reps guys. What did I tell you guys? What God cannot do does not exist. Until this come and do the needful. You made me go through hell. Because I cannot afford a lawyer you think you are smart."

Watch the video below:

Later, Hellen Ati continued her attack through her Instagram story, accusing him of neglecting his child and insisting that his wealth and influence could not guarantee political success.

She wrote: “Pascal, I told you you can never win any election since you have left ur child for three years and a half now going four years this year you have refused to take responsibility. You are calling yourself that you are rich. You have power so where is the juju or that your power? Why don't you win the election? Why don't you win it Pascal? It will not work for you until you come and do the needful.”

Hellen Ati rejoices over Cubana Chief Priest's loss in APC primary election, says his refusal to accept paternity cost him victory. Photo: hellen_ati_pascal_okechukwu/cubana_chiefpriest

Source: Instagram

Fans react to Hellen Ati's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

Many social media users reacted with humour after Hellen Ati’s celebration video surfaced online.

@mmanuanwu_ifenkili:

“I don't believe there would ever be a time I will be this happy with Helen. 😂😂😂😂😂”

@tmt_king_109:

“A lose for Cubana is A win for Her 😂😂😂”

@pair.pressure_:

“This lady is the weapon fashioned against Cubana belle-priest 😂😂😂”

@realmummysunshine:

“I knew it...been waiting for an update from her 😂”

@justt.kemzy:

“Me sef I follow her dance 😂”

@tochi_lifestyle:

“At this point I go support Helen with my full chest 😂😂😂”

Hellen Ati shares update on DNA test

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Hellen Ati shared an important update online concerning the DNA test she requested from Cubana Chief Priest.

The controversial social media personality claimed the businessman had finally agreed to undergo the DNA test after months of online drama surrounding the paternity of her second son.

Hellen Ati also celebrated the development in another video where she danced excitedly while wearing a black t-shirt and leggings, although she did not reveal when the test would happen.

Source: Legit.ng