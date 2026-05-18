Nigerian singer Chike had the attention of many online following a recent post he made

Recall that the Boo of the Booless hitmaker has been recently entangled in marital crisis rumours

The musician’s online statement came amid the massive backlash he has received from both fans and netizens

Nigerian singer Chike took to social media to express his pain following recent backlash over rumours linking him to an alleged affair with media personality Frank Edoho’s second wife.

Recall that the singer has been at the centre of heated online conversations, as leaked tapes of the estranged couple continue to make headlines

Chike under fire as trending rumours trigger heated reactions. Credit: @officialchike

Source: Instagram

In what appeared to be a heartfelt cry, the singer posted a short but cryptic message on his X account, saying:

“Pity My Soul.”

See his post below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that social media blogs recently circulated unverified allegations linking the musician to Frank Edoho's estranged wife, Sandra Onyenucheya, following public confirmation that the couple separated nearly two years ago.

However, Sandra Onyenucheya reacted to rumours that their marriage had crashed.

In a series of posts on her Instagram story on Thursday, May 14, Sandra alleged years of abuse and irresponsibility on the part of the media consultant.

According to her, she “survived” Frank Edoho in the marriage. She described him as a narcissist and a deadbeat father who often made people see him as the victim. She also alleged that while she was pregnant with their first child, Edoho was in a relationship with actress Mbong Amata.

She further alleged that while she was pregnant with their second child, Edoho asked her to terminate the pregnancy because he was involved in other relationships and did not want another child at the time.

She added that despite his alleged behaviour, she remained faithful and committed to the marriage, saying she endured what she described as emotional abuse throughout.

Frank Edoho has not yet responded to these specific claims.

Chike’s emotional reaction to viral rumours stirs more debate. Credit: @officialchike

Source: Instagram

Netizens react to Chke's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@DozieOfficial1 said:

"Chike, i believe you are an Igbo man hence from an Igbo people perspective, it is not enough to go about asking people on social media to pity your life after sleeping with another man’s wife. A real Igbo man admits his wrongdoing and faces the husband and family with humility. Go with your family elders or respected mediators to seek reconciliation. Offer the necessary apology and whatever restitution Frank Edohe’s tradition demands -whether drinks, fines, or other symbolic items.

'If the family believes cleansing or reconciliation rites are needed, do them without pride. Most importantly, publicly promise never to repeat such an act again. After that you can now come to us here to ask for pity. That is how honour is restored, not by seeking sympathy from the public. My little advice.'

blonde_mary_ said:

"Chike just got more fame .. and everything will work out in his favour .. y’all leave him alone and drag ur president that hasn’t been able to give us light."

anoytii said:

"Honestly, we dont need to promote immorality as cruise what is bad is bad, back in days where no mobile phones doesn't exist this will go silence no one notices but today any small story camera carry is global please let condemn bad habits."

jassmine44 said:

"You no pity the hole got me 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂."

we_research4you said:

"There is a way that seems right to a man, but its end is the way to destruction."

Chike breaks silence with surprising move

Legit.ng earlier reported Frank Edoho’s confession about his marriage ignited a frenzy online, leaving many to storm the singer’s social media pages for answers.

Legit.ng took a close look at Chike’s Instagram and noticed that he had locked his comment section to prevent the negative talk on his page.

However, some curious netizens took to his X account to reprimand him over the unverified rumours.

Source: Legit.ng