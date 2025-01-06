Nigerian international star Burna Boy has attracted applause from fans and netizens after a video confirmed his cash gift to Cubana Chiefpriest’s alleged brother Bethel Okechukwu

Recall that during the singer’s online spat involving the celebrity barman, he promised to gift Bethel Okechukwu $30k

Following that a video captured the starling moment the bundle of foreign currency was being placed in the petty trader’s hands, triggering reactions online

Netizens have expressed their amazement at Nigerian singer Damini Ogulu, better known as Burna Boy, for his unexpected gesture toward Bethel Okechukwu, who is allegedly the brother of his rival, Cubana Chiefpriest.

The two entertainers have been embroiled in a public feud after Burna Boy accused the celebrity barman of being involved in illegal activities.

During the height of their conflict, Burna Boy promised to give Cubana Chiefpriest’s alleged younger brother $30,000 after the businessman boasted about paying him N1 million back in 2018.

A video recently surfaced capturing the heartwarming moment when Burna Boy handed a bundle of dollar bills to Bethel. He urged him to use the money wisely to improve his life.

Burna Boy’s daring gesture spurs reactions

oyedunny:

"Table turns for real, how burna won this battle is something mysterious."

dimejiroland:

"All the Burnaboy haters don silent. They probably dey Burnaboy DM dey claim say them be family members too, 2025 and doings."

official.chinonso:

"I GO FEED YOU AND YOUR FAMILY, DON FINALLY HAPPEN."

onlyonenasa:

"CP done spoil Davido name finish 😂😂😂😂 Davido should be careful."

akinkanju_afeedu_fanna:

"OBO- we rise by lifting others, CCP- I don't owe my family anything. Is that not a bizarre type of friendship ?"

itsgracey_xo:

"Chief priest can never recover from this Shame no matter how e wan compose reach. Make your enemy be your own family destiny helper, e choke. Mr man no use that money do any music o just go and create a brand like SLOT."

femiofnigeria:

"I like the pep talk from Burna sha...make we know lie, and the way he gracefully declined taking a picture... it is beyond the beef, this is a humanitarian gesture."

jaypee_d_poet:

"God just want to bless that guy and He did it in thr weirdest way possible.. a braggadocio between two celebs ..and d guy got 30k dollars that like 143 million."

adiemepatience:

"Wahala ooooo😂😂😂😂😂Burna don win o😢..u dey folo Davido..u dey see am dey support e siblings /cousins..so why u no learn."

Man claims to be the one Burna Boy assaulted

In a previous report by Legit.ng, a young man trended online after he claimed to be the person Burna Boy kicked out of the stage during the Greater Lagos show.

Recall that a video went viral showing when the musician quickly stopped a man who came to meet him on stage.

Amid the beef between Burna and Cubana Chiefpriest, the socialite asked the victim to come forward, promising a monetary reward.

