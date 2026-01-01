The police in Ogun state have confirmed the arrest of the man driving the Lexus SUV that was conveying Nigerian-British World boxing champion, Anthony Joshua and two of his foreign allies before they experienced a fatal accident around the Danco area of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, on Monday, December 29.

Oluseyi Babaseyi, the spokesperson for the Ogun State Police Command, disclosed the arrest to journalists in a statement on Thursday, January 1.

Police arrest Anthony Joshua's driver involved in a car crash Photo Credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

The statement reads in part:

“The driver of the Lexus SUV in connection with the Anthony Joshua accident case is currently in custody. Investigations are ongoing”.

Recall that the two-time former heavyweight champion and Olympic gold medalist was involved in a car crash near Lagos on Monday, December 29, that killed two of his close associates and team members.

Joshua had been under "observation" at Lagoon Hospital in Lagos while recovering from minor injuries, promoter Eddie Hearn's Matchroom Boxing said Monday, December 29.

However, Nigerians have started reacting to the police statement. Below are some of their reactions:

Osasumwen alleged that the driver also killed two other people:

"Kayode Adeniyi, the Lexus SUV driver involved in the fatal car crash that injured Anthony Joshua, killed Latif Ayodele, and Sina Ghami must face prosecution for reckless driving, while the driver + owner of the stationary truck the Lexus collided with should be identified and persecuted."

Hay Khay reacted:

"Custody and investigations ongoing is the bare minimum after a life-altering incident. What people want now isn’t routine statements, it’s transparency, accountability, and justice without emotional treatment."

Segun said Anthony Joshua is not an ordinary Nigerian:

Someone must take the heat. A lot of drivers have killed innocent Nigerians due to speeding, sha. But yeah, AJ isn’t just a regular Nigerian, so someone must answer to save the face of the incompetent Nigerian government internationally."

Dr Rollynce faulted the police move:

"I do not appreciate selective justice. How many commercial drivers who survived an accident have you detained for questioning?"

A.M.O mentioned the actual solution:

"I have driven on that road multiple times last month. The way VIPs speed on that road is alarming. Speed limit enforcement has to be done; otherwise, things like these will not stop."

Read more reactions on X here:

Source: Legit.ng