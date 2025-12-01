Nigerian music icon 2baba and his new wife Natasha Osawaru are heating up the internet amid recent controversy

Recall that a purported video, showing the moment 2baba was arrested in the UK after his alleged altercation with Natasha Osawaru, went viral recently

Following media personality Daddy Freeze's hosting of an online chat with the singer’s former managers, it didn’t turn out well

A dramatic scene unfolded on Sunday during an Instagram Live session hosted by media personality Daddy Freeze after singer 2baba Idibia and his new wife, Natasha Osawaru, unexpectedly joined the broadcast and got into a heated exchange.

Daddy Freeze had initially invited two of 2baba’s former managers for a conversation about the singer’s recent UK scandal.

Fans stunned as 2baba and Natasha air relationship drama on Daddy Freeze’s live. Credit: @official2baba, @natashaosawaru

During the discussion, the ex-managers appealed to Nigerians to “help 2baba,” claiming that the music icon was not in a good place.

They accused Natasha of allegedly having a negative influence on him and working against his progress.

The former managers further alleged that the couple had been abusing substances and that Natasha had become “controlling,” even claiming she was violent toward the singer on several occasions.

They also alleged that she currently oversees 2baba’s finances. None of these claims have been independently verified, and neither the singer nor Natasha have formally responded to the allegations.

A few minutes into the session, 2baba suddenly joined the Instagram Live session, confronting his former manager and attempting to shut down the accusations. The situation quickly escalated, and Natasha appeared beside him, leading to a tense back-and-forth between the two.

The livestream became chaotic, with viewers hearing what sounded like a slap in the background. The clip has since gone viral, with many online users speculating about what happened off-camera as the argument intensified. Watch the video below:

2baba, Natasha trend online

posh_essy said:

"Couple of particular concern 😟."

officialbecks

"2baba + Natasha = couple of Particular Concern 😂."

prettee_dimples said:

"See daddy freeze,alabosi😂 e day sweet am."

nefertiti___000 said:

"Tuface and Natasha of particular concern 😂."

ayojahofficial said:

"There’s no where Polygamy or Womanizing payed off, Sad to see that 2baba might not be remembered for him being a musical genius 🤧 majority of the GenZ would know him for is Scandals rather than is good music!!!"

adesuwa_oditah said:

"He wanted to prove them wrong only for her to display the same madness they’re taking about."

favouritecocoo said:

"Awwn Peace of mind wan finish 2baba."

kelechicasmir said:

"Annie was never the problem let him enjoy his peace of mind."

_small_madam said:

"Peace of mind wan wound 2baba and him new babe 😍😍😍 awwww cloak it !!"

benedicta.i.9 said:

"Awwn power couples, everlasting love idibia na nne idibia 😂😂😂😂."

officialtedi_wealth

"Omoh make this woman nor kpai 2baba as e Dey go so Oo 😮."

ceectravels

"Dear lord, pls keep this sweet marriage safe, they both deserve each other 🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌."

pwettybee25 said:

"Daddy freeze too like amebo see his facial expression 😂."

dayoogedengbe

"First it was fragrance, then it turned to fire🙇‍♂️."

ruqqymuha said:

"People don’t know what they have till they lose it."

mdpeoplesdoctor said:

"Why are they always arguing and fighting."

wearmufty said:

"She doesn’t want 2 baba to talk. She’s guilty of everything he wants to accuse her of."

queendoris11 said:

"Annie worshipped the ground this man walked on.. and it was still not enough."

bebeto_cityrock said:

"Na my legend woman de beat like that??😭🤷🏿‍♂️."

favvinc said:

"From African queen to African warrior."

focuss_olu said:

"Na once Daddy Freeze, freeze 🥶 😂."

Annie Idibia shares words of wisdom amid 2baba's UK saga

Actress Annie Idibia sparked conversations online after sharing a series of reflective messages on her Instagram Story.

This was shortly after a viral video claimed to show her ex-husband, Nigerian music icon Innocent “2Baba” Idibia, being arrested in the United Kingdom.

The reality TV star took to social media to make provocative remarks that caught the attention of many.

