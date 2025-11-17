Social media critic VeryDarkMan and comedian Mr Jollof were involved in a physical altercation on an aircraft

The two celebrities boarded a United Nigeria Airlines flight from Asaba to Lagos earlier today, November 17, 2025

A viral video broke the internet, showing the moment the two men exchanged punches

Popular internet sensation Martins Otse, alias VeryDarkMan, and comedian Freedom Atsepoyi, best known as Mr Jollof, fought aboard a plane.

Dr Paul Ezike, a Facebook user, broke the news when he shared the video on his page on Monday morning.

According to the post, the event occurred while the duo was on board an aircraft belonging to United Nigeria Airlines flying from Asaba in Delta State to Lagos.

Legit.ng recalls that VDM and Jollof previously had heated social media exchanges after the critic pulled the comedian’s wife into the controversy, suggesting that she sleeps with Yahoo boys.

VDM verified the fight on his Facebook page, claiming to have dealt with Mr Jollof.

Watch the leaked video below:

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Verydarkman reacted to the final match the Super Eagles played against DR Congo.

The team had faced DR Congo in an intense encounter, but the Super Eagles eventually lost during the penalty shoot-out.

Reacting, VDM criticised the team and noted that many of the players usually perform well for their clubs, yet struggle whenever they represent the country.

He added that players from other nations also play for clubs abroad, but still give their best when called up to represent their countries.

According to him, this has not been the case with Nigeria’s men’s football team. He further stated that the team had not shown real improvement since 1974, almost half a century ago.

In his video, the controversial TikToker, who has been vocal about national issues, said he knew the Super Eagles would not win.

He gave a shout-out to the team’s goalkeeper, Kingsley Nwabali, noting that he tried to rescue the team several times, yet the team still fell short.

VDM stated that the players lacked the fighting spirit and passion needed to win the match against DR Congo.

He also added that the coach contributed to the team’s problems by substituting Victor Osimhen, the squad’s main striker.

VDM, Mr Jollof trend

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

ga9abistar said:

"can imagine two adults inside plane."

ehimare_cassandra said:

"Activist turn mike tyson 😂😂😂😂😂😂."

precious_girl305 said:

"Two women fighting 😂."

richh_lastborn said:

"Very childish thing for them to do, see our celebrity, I pour una spit."

chinonso90204 said:

"Jollof doing like a baddie."

kelechicasmir said:

"Again again for airplane 😮😮."

VDM flaunts mystery fair lady

Legit.ng earlier reported that Verydarkman shared some photos with a fair-complexioned lady on his Instagram page. The two were standing at a compromising position while looking at each other. However, the activist didn't show the lady's face.

In the caption, he told followers not to worry about her identity, but simply know that "it was sweet". The post left many fans heartbroken, with several tagging Jojo of Lele in the comments. She later reacted to their remarks.

