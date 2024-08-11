The year 2024 has been rocked by a series of painful deaths in the Nigerian entertainment industry

Actors, musicians, young and old have passed on this year, leaving fans to mourn

Legit.ng has gathered a list of some of the top celebrities who have died so far in 2024

Like every other new year, the year 2024 started with a lot of high hopes for individuals, with different people making resolutions and sharing their plans for the next 12 months. However, not all of these people envisaged that they would not be seeing the end of the year.

The Nigerian entertainment industry, in particular, suffered great blows following the deaths of prominent personalities, both young and old, leaving their fans in great states of mourning.

Nigerian celebrities that have died so far in 2024. Photos: @onyekaonwenu, @theafobaje, @abujaareamama2

Source: Instagram

In some instances, some of the celebrities who have died mourned the deaths of their colleagues who passed on before them without having a clue that the same was going to happen to them.

With only eight months into 2024 and four months to go until the end of the year, Legit.ng has compiled a list of Nigerian celebrity deaths that have rocked the entertainment industry so far.

1. Junior Pope:

Nollywood actor, John Paul Obumneme Odonwodo aka Junior Pope died on April 10, 2024, at the young age of 39. The movie star’s death shook many Nigerians to their core after it made it rounds online. Jnr Pope had died alongside other film crew members after the boat he was in capsized on their way back from Adanma Luke’s film set. Jnr Pope’s death was even more eerie as his last video before his demise showed him on the same boat, lamenting about how there was no life jacket and saying that he had three children to take care of. The late movie star’s death came only months after he opened his new mansion in Asaba.

2. Mr Ibu:

Nigerian comic actor, John Okafor aka Mr Ibu reportedly died of a cardiac arrest on March 2, 2024 at the age of 62. The movie star had been battling a long-term illness that had many Nigerians donating funds towards his hospital bills. The movie star’s demise was surrounded by lots of controversies as claims and counter-claims started to fly between his wife, Stellamaris and his adopted daughter, Jasmine. Sadly, Jnr Pope had mourned Mr Ibu’s death on his social media page only a month before his own death.

3. Amaechi Muonagor:

On March 24, 2024, Nigerians were once again thrown into mourning over the death of Nollywood veteran actor Amaechi Muonagor. The movie star had been down with a stroke and was still pleading with Nigerians for funds to sort his healthcare bills when the unfortunate news of his demise broke. He was 61 when he passed on.

4. Adejumoke Aderounmu:

Nollywood actress and Jenifa’s Diary star, Adejumoke Aderounmu, died at the young age of 40 on April 6, 2024. Aderounmu was said to have died in her sleep. According to the deceased’s brother, Adeola, Jumoke was making plans to relocate abroad because she was no longer getting jobs. Recall that Adeola had called out Funke Akindele online, accusing her of not helping his sister when she needed it.

5. Onyeka Onwenu:

Veteran Nigerian singer, actress, journalist and activist, Onyeka Onwenu died at the age of 72 on July 30, 2024. Reports made the rounds that the songstress died after slumping at a birthday party only moments after she performed on stage. Videos of her last performance made the rounds online, and had Nigerians sharing emotional reactions. Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwoolu was spotted with Onwenu’s two sons when he paid a condolence visit to their family.

6. The Wigwes:

In February 2024, Nigerians were thrown into great mourning over the tragic loss of Banking boss, Herbert Wigwe, his wife Doreen and their first son, Chizi, in a helicopter crash. The loss left people who had no idea about the family prior to the tragedy, shaking with great grief. The Wigwe family had died in a helicopter crash on February 9. A series of tributes poured out for the family from politicians, friends, family, and empathetic Nigerians.

7. Afobaje:

Yoruba vlogger, Alli aka Afobaje’s death on August 3, 2024, caused great grief online. According to reports, the businessman and content creator died after slumping while playing football on a field in Ikeja. His demise came only a day after he organised an online giveaway to support Nigerians participating in the End Bad Governance protest.

8. Jimi Solanke:

Veteran Nigerian actor, playwright, and poet, Jimi Solanke, died on February 5, 2024, at the age of 81. He reportedly passed on after battling an unknown illness. According to reports, the late actor had been in and out of the hospital since December 2023.

9. Abuja Area Mama:

Nigerian crossdresser and TikTok star, Abuja Area Mama, died tragically on August 7, 2024, after being murdered and his body dumped on the side of the road in the country’s capital city. The crossdresser was reportedly attacked by unknown individuals and there have been talks that it might have had to do with his lifestyle. Different reactions trailed Area Mama’s death with some people fighting for him to get justice.

10. Sisi Quadri:

Nollywood actor Quadri Oyebanji aka Sisi Quadri died at the age of 44 on March 1, 2024. The movie star who was famous for his feminine character and harsh tongue died after battling an illness. According to reports, he had even driven himself to the hospital before his situation got worse, and he gave up the ghost.

Some other celebrity deaths that rocked the Nigerian entertainment industry include the demise of Kannywood actress Saratu Gidado at the age of 56 and that of Nollywood actor Pa Zulu Adigwe at the age of 65. May the souls of all the departed rest in peace.

