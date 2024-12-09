Jay Z and Diddy have been accused of engaging a 13-year-old girl at an after-party following the MTV Video Music Awards in 2000, according to an updated civil case filed on Sunday

In a message posted on Jay Z's label Roc Nation social media handle, he refuted the charges contained in the petition

The American rapper was added to the lawsuit, which was initially filed in October as one of several anonymous complaints by Texas attorney Tony Buzbee

US rapper Shawn Corey Carter, known professionally as Jay Z, has stated that he will meet with his wife, Beyoncé, to explain a shocking civil lawsuit accusing him of engaging a 13-year-old girl alongside Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

The couple, who had been romantically involved since about 1999 before the alleged incident, married in 2008 and have three children: Blue Ivy, 12, and twins Rumi and Sir, seven.

The accuser, identified as Jane Doe in legal documents, claims the assault occurred at a party following the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards.

The case was initially filed in New York's Southern District in October against Combs, with a refiling on Sunday identifying the rapper, 55, whose actual name is Shawn Carter.

The woman accusing the rapper claims the attack occurred at an after-party following the event on September 7, 2000, at New York City's Radio City Music Hall.

Jay Z sent a lengthy statement on Sunday, rejecting the charges made in the re-filed case.

In his highly charged answer, he mentioned Beyoncé and expressed dismay that his children would have to hear about the charges.

He said: 'My only heartbreak is for my family. My wife and I will have to sit our children down, one of whom is at the age where her friends will surely see the press and ask questions about the nature of these claims, and explain the cruelty and greed of people.

"I mourn yet another loss of innocence. Children should not have to endure such at their young age. It is unfair to have to try to understand inexplicable degrees of malice meant to destroy families and human spirit.'

See Jay Z's statement below:

Jay Z spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

queenla_davinci:

"HOV said find y’all somebody else to play with."

bandsome.will:

"JAY-Z now wants blood . Ya done woke the beast up."

croptopmystic:

"Chile Jay z said “if I did it, why not file criminal charges ? “ he’s not playinggg."

vinabangz:

"HOV standing on business! The blasphemy attempted to be spread is irreparable to one's reputation even when the truth comes out. Going to your museum really changed my life, how I see the world. Won't be no HOV, Shawn Carter slander. This man moved mountains for the community, don't forget the other sides tactics."

pollyhewittt:

"It’s giving they been knew about this and had these statements ready for when it hit the blogs!"

autumnjoilive:

"Nah I wholeheartedly believe Hov.. these allegations are getting out of control."

cocothecoldest:

"Nah sometimes you gotta speak up . People love playing with folks name."

Jay Z makes history with 10 platinum plaques

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Jay Z made history when he earned 10 Multi-Platinum albums. This made him the first male black recording artist to achieve this.

The billionaire businessman is also one of two black artists to achieve this, as Mariah Carey is the first and only female star with 11 albums.

In total, Jay Z has achieved 33.5 million album sales, making him one of the best-selling hip-hop artists.

