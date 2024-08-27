Skit maker Brain Jotter has sent a message to the United Bank of Africa's chairman, Tony Elumelu after he graduated from school

The content creator had signed out of the university, and he danced in excitement with his classmates and other students

Elumelu, who saw the message replied him in the comment section, as other fans congratulated him

Skit maker, Chukwuebuka Emmanuel Amuzie, better known as Brain Jotter, is still basking in the euphoria of his latest feat as a graduate.

Legit.ng had reported that the content creator had graduated from the university and signed out in a spectacular way.

Brain Jotter send message to Tony Elumelu. Photo credit @brainjotter/@tonyoelumelu

Source: Instagram

In a post shared by the funny man, he tagged the chairman of United Bank of Africa (UBA), Anthony Elumelu, better known as Tony Elumelu, that he was now a graduate.

Brain Jotter noted that he can work in Elumelu's bank.

Tony Elumelu replies Brain Jotter

Taking to the comment section of the post where he was tagged, the chairman of UBA replied Brain jotter.

He congratulated him and gave the skit maker who turned a woman to a millionaire thumbs up for the post.

See the post here:

Reactions trail Brain Jotter's post

Netizens reacted to the post made by the skit maker about his graduation. Here are some of the comment below:

@tonyoelumelu:

"Congratulations Brain Jotter."

@mediaapostolos:

"This man. Congratulations BJ. Excess Power Ministry has celebrate this win when we see sha."

@ike_cubana:

"Huge congratulations brotherly."

@kie_kie__:

"MD posituon dey wait you! Congratulations my brother."

@jw_kiddies:

"Awww congratulations brother brainjotter more achievements coming."

@edeg_communications:

"Brainjotter na only girls dey sign for ur T shirt?"

@mc_thespis:

"Talk true, you go lecture?"

@pinkieletie:

"Ay, congratulation no need to welcome you to favour market, na you be chairman of favour market already ,congrats popsy."

@iamdikeh:

"Congrats brother, me I never ready go back school yet abeg."

