Golden Eaglets coach Manu Garba has attributed the decline in youth football to the administrative flaws of former Nigeria Football Federation President Amaju Pinnick

The 59-year-old led Nigeria to back-to-back FIFA U17 World Cup victories in 2013 and 2015, and also guided the team to a U20 AFCON title in 2015

Garba warned that the rest of the continent, particularly North African nations, are eager to overtake Nigeria in youth football

Former Flying Eagles coach Manu Garba has criticized former Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) President Amaju Pinnick for scrapping match allowances for youth teams.

Pinnick, who was elected NFF president in 2014, served two terms before being succeeded by Ibrahim Gusau in 2022, following an election victory over former vice-presidents Seyi Akinwunmi and Shehu Dikko, as well as Idah Peterside.

Garba emphasised that young footballers need proper motivation to reach their full potential.

The veteran coach said that young players need extended training camps to build team chemistry, an opportunity they had before the administration of former NFF president Amaju Pinnick. Garba said via Soccernet:

“During my time with Emmanuel Amuneke in 2013, the players had adequate preparation. The squads that followed didn’t get enough time in camp to gel and develop cohesion.

“You can see the results, many of those players, like Victor Osimhen, have now graduated into the senior Super Eagles squad.

“Another reason youth football declined was because former NFF president Amaju Pinnick did more harm than good by scrapping match bonuses, which were a key source of motivation.

“We were able to win major trophies like the 2007 U-17 AFCON, the 2013 FIFA U-17 World Cup, and others because the players were motivated by match allowances and winning bonuses.”

“North Africa countries like Morocco are doing great in developmental football and there is a steady rise in West Africa as Burkina Faso and Ivory Coast who Ghana defeated in the WAFU B U17 Tournament still reached the semi-final of the U17 AFCON, winning a bronze medal”.

Garba predicts strong AFCON campaign for Flying Eagles

Former U-20 coach Manu Garba has expressed confidence that the Flying Eagles, under the guidance of coach Aliyu Zubairu, will qualify for the FIFA U-20 World Cup.

According to NationSports, Garba advised the players to move on from their 2-1 victory over Egypt and focus on the remaining fixtures.

He emphasised the importance of squad continuity, noting that maintaining the core of the WAFU B title-winning team could play a crucial role in their success. He said:

"I am optimistic that the Aliyu Zubairu-led team will qualify for the FIFA U-20 World Cup."

“He has retained most of the WAFU B U-20 gold medal-winning players, and with a few additions of foreign-based players in key areas needing reinforcement, the team is well-prepared.

“We can only pray for the Flying Eagles to win their opening game against Tunisia and subsequent matches. Bi’iznillah (with Allah’s permission), the team has the potential to finish on the podium.”

NFF appoints Garba as Golden Eaglets coach

Legit.ng earlier reported that the NFF appointed former U17 World Cup winner, Manu Garba, as the head coach of the Golden Eaglets.

Garba's appointment was shared via X by Adepoju Tobi Samuel, the former media officer of the Future Eagles.

Garba takes over with immediate effect in the team’s preparations for the WAFU B U17 Championship, taking place in Ghana.

