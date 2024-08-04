Nigerian across the globe have been thrown into mourning following the death of a Nigerian vlogger, Afobaje

According to reports, the popular media personality and Yoruba vlogger was a philanthropist and an all-round generous person

He was said to have collapsed on Saturday, August 3, 2024, while playing football at Ikeja Cement, Lagos.

The death of a popular Nigerian Yoruba vlogger, Afobaje, whose real name is Alli, has caused widespread grief across social media.

Thousands of Nigerians who knew him while alive have shared their deepest heart on social media, adding that his absence will be felt.

Yoruba vlogger Afobaje is dead, and fans are mourning. @theafobaje

Source: Instagram

As reported by Nigerian Bulletin, the vlogger was playing football at Cement Ikeja when he suddenly collapsed.

See the post here:

The news of his death is a hard pill to swallow as a Nigerian blogger, @naijashimadun_ shared his last chat from the day before he died on Instagram.

In the chat, Afobaje sent the blogger some money and expressed his concern for those at home during the protest against bad governance.

Until his death, Afobaje was a cheerful giver who lived a luxurious lifestyle and carried his fans along. He knew how to blend humour in his Yoruba while vlogging, which drew his fans closer to him.

Internet users mourn Afobaje

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@alaohammed_pfp:

"He is the only child raise by a single mom."

@leowrldwide:

"Make e do video talk say “won sope mo ti lo but mo sare wo Italo kaye ma bimi."

@benolamide12:

"May we not die at a young age."

@officialgurl:

"I can’t even sleep like this my chest dey do gish gish Whalahi"

@_.hyke:

"May Allah forgive his shortcomings."

@fholarholly:

"Dis breaks me. He didn't even knw he won't live 24hours .oh God why."

@bobbywales07:

"All I can say is that, He lived a fulfilling life."

@agirlnamed__esther:

"This can’t be true, God."

Miliki Express presenter on Orisun TV dies

Lara Olubo, a popular television presenter, actress, fashion designer and musician, has been pronounced dead.

News about her passing surfaced online on Saturday, July 27th, 2024; however, what led to her untimely demise was not stated.

The sad tale generated reactions from her colleagues and fans, who enjoy her show Miliki Express on Orisun TV.

