Fuji legend, Ayinla Kollington, claims in an old video that K1 showed him disrespect, even after receiving condolences from him after his daughter's death

He said K1 gave him a cold reception at an event, walking past him and greeting him casually

Kollington added that K1 deliberately snubbed him on stage during a performance, while acknowledging younger Fuji musicians

The conversation on the beef between legendary Fuji singer, General Kollington Ayinla and King Wasiu Ayinde Marshall, popularly known as K1 De Ultimate, seems not going away soon.

In a trending old video circulating online on Friday, April 25, 2025, Kollington opened up on why he is not on talking terms with K1.

Legit.ng recalled K1 in an interview, explained the reason why he could lay claim to Fuji music. An exposé that has not gone down well with many enthusiasts of the genre.

Speaking on his beef with the Talaso singer, Kollington recounted how K1 began to treat him with disdain shortly after the death of his daughter, an incident he said confirmed the deep-seated rift between them.

According to the music veteran, he reached out to K1 during his moment of grief to offer condolences, only to be met with indifference and subtle public ridicule shortly afterwards.

He said:

"When his daughter died, I texted him and consoled him.

"Later, we both attended an event, and when he arrived, he walked right past me. I assumed he didn’t see me, so I sent someone to call him.”

He disclosed that K1 eventually returned but acted distant:

"He came back reluctantly. I greeted him, but he answered grudgingly. I was amazed, but I kept my cool."

Things escalated, however, when he said, K1 mounted the stage and paid homage to every notable Fuji artist present, including younger stars like Pasuma and Saheed Osupa, while intentionally ignoring him, Kollington.

He claimed:

"Everyone noticed it. He hailed Pasuma, Osupa and others, but he did not mention my name. Even the audience were surprised.”

For Kollington, that moment sealed it.

He stated:

"That’s when I knew he meant what he once said that he pioneered Fuji music. Maybe he sees me as competition now, but the truth is the foundation was already laid before he came in."

The revelation has reignited conversations around the history and hierarchy of Fuji music, with many fans wondering if the gap between the old guards and the newer generation can ever truly be bridged.

See the interview here:

Reactions trail Kollingnton’s revelation

The video has drawn discussions online, with fans of Fuji music weighing in with mixed reactions. While some blamed K1 for the fallout, others argued there are two sides to every story.

@Meedow_1 said:

"During the launch of Barrister’s museum live on TV, when Gbenga Adeyinka gave Kollington the mic to speak, you needed to see the way Wasiu reacted with his eyes. This rift didn't start today. To him, he is never wrong — money and connection talks."

@badmusbisola53 wrote:

"That’s why it’s not good to have a bad character 😮😂. Baba dey avoid insult, I think 🤔."

@yastaiwo added:

"I think no one should judge anyone... In his video, he said Kollington called him, and he didn’t respond. Who is now lying?"

@mighty_ticee commented:

"He wants respect but can’t offer it. Lol."

@follyclothiers236 noted:

"Ani eyan gó... and those younger than him will be giving him super respect. What a shame."

K1 confirms Celestial Church membership

Legit.ng reported that singer K1 the Ultimate revealed in an interview that he is a member of the Celestial Church of Christ despite being a Muslim.

He added that he also belongs to a parish, stating that he has a strong connection with God and sought Him in both religions.

Social media users quickly reacted to the Fuji singer's revelation. They expressed their surprise to his membership of the church.

