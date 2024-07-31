Veteran Nigerian singer Onyeka Onwenu’s death has continued to leave fans in disbelief on social media

It was gathered that the celebrated musician and actress died after performing at an event in Lagos

A video has emerged on social media of Onwenu’s last music performance and it raised emotional reactions from netizens

On July 31, 2024, Nigerians woke up to the sad news of the death of veteran singer, actress and journalist, Onyeka Onwenu.

The music star died in the late hours of Tuesday, July 30, 2024, after performing at the 80th birthday party of Emzor Pharmaceuticals boss, Stella Okoli, she was just 72.

Nigerians react to Onyeka Onwenu's last performance before her death.

Source: Instagram

As Nigerians continued to mourn the ‘Elegant Stallion’s’ death on social media, a video of her last performance on earth emerged online.

In the video, Onwenu was seen singing her hit song, One Love, as she gradually danced to the front of the party venue and engaged the guests with her performance. The audience had smiles on their faces as they watched the legendary singer, with no inkling that they were spending her last moments with her.

Photos from the party also emerged online and it showed the dignitaries at the event including former presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and others.

See the performance video below:

See photos and another video below:

Fans react to video of Onwenu’s last performance

The video of Onyeka Onwenu performing just moments before her death raised emotional reactions from Nigerians. Some of them praised the music veteran and noted that she died like a star by doing what she loved till the very end. Read comments below:

Teeto__olayeni:

“She went out doing what she loved. No long illness,she simply took her final curtain call like a star that she will always be remembered as. Rest in peace Ma😢.”

Thepremium_foodmart:

“What is life??? You won’t even understand how painful this is unless you have lost someone close to your heart, Lost my dad years ago and still hurts like yesterday and I miss him every passing day😭😭…Continue to rest in peace Dad.”

Pejuamadi:

“Rest in Peace Mama, you lived well.”

nwanyibuezee:

“Hypertension is a silent killer, please take care of yourselves. May her soul RIP.”

riwokate01:

“Mama did live to witness what she sang 💔😢 RIP LEGEND.”

Irresistable_colextn:

“This is sad😢😢😢😢 in the middle of life we are in death😭.”

chicapparelhub_:

“May her soul rest in peace 😢.”

smartproductsng:

“So sad😢.”

Sabiigirlfashion:

“Life is so fickl6😢😢😢 Rest in power ma.”

How Onyeka Onwenu raised kids alone

Meanwhile in 2022, Legit.ng had reported that Onyeka Onwenu spoke during an interview with Kikelomo Atanda-Owo about her personal life and why she divorced her husband.

When Onyeka was asked about when a woman should draw the line between the love for their spouses, life of their children, and endurance of their sanity, she said:

"I went through It, was difficult, I really didn't want my marriage to end but I could take it anymore, it could have killed me that is the truth."

