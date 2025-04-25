IMF chief hails 'constructive' Spring Meetings held under tariff uncertainty
Don't miss out! Join Legit.ng's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
The head of the International Monetary Fund said Friday that financial leaders meeting in Washington this week had shown a "remarkably constructive spirit," despite the uncertainty from Donald Trump's tariff plans.
The US president's stop-start rollout of levies against top trading partners since his return to office in January has confused businesses and unnerved investors, sending market volatility to levels not seen since the Covid-19 pandemic.
Taking stock of this week's World Bank and IMF Spring Meetings in Washington, at which US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent represented the Trump administration, IMF Managing Director Georgieva said the world's finance ministers and central bank governors had recognized the importance of reducing uncertainties.
"Understandably, ministers and governors are concerned," she told reporters at the IMF's headquarters near the White House.
"But at the same time, they have also exhibited a remarkably constructive spirit in these meetings, coming together, showing willingness to take on the challenges facing the global economy."
Georgieva said political leaders had recognized that the trade uncertainty was a moment "to put their own houses in order" by tackling delayed reforms, strengthening resilience, boosting productivity and improving growth prospects.
"We are still having quite a challenging time," she said.
But "when people are in the same room, the abstract policies become more human," she added. "And that makes the conversation different."
Source: AFP
AFP AFP text, photo, graphic, audio or video material shall not be published, broadcast, rewritten for broadcast or publication or redistributed directly or indirectly in any medium. AFP news material may not be stored in whole or in part in a computer or otherwise except for personal and non-commercial use. AFP will not be held liable for any delays, inaccuracies, errors or omissions in any AFP news material or in transmission or delivery of all or any part thereof or for any damages whatsoever. As a newswire service, AFP does not obtain releases from subjects, individuals, groups or entities contained in its photographs, videos, graphics or quoted in its texts. Further, no clearance is obtained from the owners of any trademarks or copyrighted materials whose marks and materials are included in AFP material. Therefore you will be solely responsible for obtaining any and all necessary releases from whatever individuals and/or entities necessary for any uses of AFP material.