Comedian undertaking his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Ondo state, Socket CFR, visited physically impaired students in their school

The comedian went with food items, books, drinks and other things for the special students

He also cracked the students up with some of his jokes and noted that he did it in honour of his late mother

Fast-rising comedian, Socket CFR, born Michael Samuel, is currently observing his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Ikare Akoko, Ondo state, honoured the memory of his late mother.

Socket CFR chose to commemorate his late mom’s birthday by giving back to the community where he is serving. On Wednesday, November 27, he organised an outreach program at the School for the Physically Impaired in Ikare Akoko.

NYSC member Comedian Socket CFR holds outreach for physically impaired students. Photo: socket_cfr

Speaking on his reasons for the outreach, the comedian said that his mother taught him the act of giving while alive:

"She taught me that the true measure of a person is in how they treat those who can offer them nothing in return. I couldn’t think of a better way to honour her memory than by spreading love and joy to those who need it most. It’s what she would have wanted.”

He shared with Legit.ng that knowing his modest income as a corps member, he reached out to friends, family, and supporters to raise funds while explaining his vision of giving back to an often-overlooked community. He got donations, including food items, school supplies, and even funds to purchase assistive devices for the students.

He said:

“I was amazed at how people responded, it showed me that kindness is contagious.”

Aside from the gift items, Michael entertained the students with some of his comedy:

“I wanted them to feel like they were the most important people in the world, even if just for a day. Laughter is universal, it doesn’t matter where you come from or what challenges you face; a good laugh has the power to heal.”

The comedian encouraged the children to share their dreams and aspirations

