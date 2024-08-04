Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has paid a condolence visit to the late Onyeka Onwenu’s family

The politician was spotted with the late musician’s grown sons as he joined them in mourning their mum’s loss

Sanwo-Olu’s photos with Onyeka Onwenu’s sons and other family members drew reactions from Nigerians

Lagos state governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has finally paid a condolence visit to the family of the late singer Onyeka Onwenu.

The news of the ‘Elegant Stallion’s’ death shook Nigerians after it was gathered that she died on July 30, 2024, at the age of 72, moments after performing at a birthday party.

Sanwo-Olu spotted with Onyeka Onwenu's sons. Photos: @babajidesanwoolu, @seunoloketuyi

Source: Instagram

A few days after the singer’s demise, photos from Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s condolence visit to Onwenu’s family were posted on social media.

The Lagos state governor, as well as his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, were spotted with the late singer’s two sons as they mourned their mother’s loss with them.

Sanwo-Olu accompanied the photos with a caption explaining the impact Onwenu’s life had on the people as he prayed for her family to endure the loss.

He wrote in part:

“Her extraordinary life and the lasting impact she made with her timeless songs have solidified her legacy.

The vibrant spirit she embodied and the joy she shared through her artistry will always remain in our hearts.

May God grant her family the strength to endure this loss and the comfort to cherish and honor the remarkable legacy she leaves behind.”

See the photos below:

Fans react to Onyeka Onwenu’s sons

The photos of Babajide Sanwo-Olu with Onyeka Onwenu’s sons during his condolence visit raised a series of reactions. Netizens consoled the young men over their mother’s demise. Read some of what they had to say below:

the.obii:

“The boys eye is red. Been crying 😢. May her soul rest in peace.”

Talkamasebee:

“Chin up guys! Be strong! Your mum was loved! Your mum IS loved!”

_odogwu_nwanyi:

“First time seeing her kids😢. What a painful loss .Take heart,boys.”

kosexy__:

“That boy be like em wan give am elbow 😂😂.”

officialbhigshaq:

“That boy for center nah Proud Stunner😂.”

officialdorine22:

“It’s a pity.”

Officialltoni:

“She got cute kids 😪 Rest In Peace ma.”

Majesticsunny1:

“Wait till any of her son want to contest for any post ..then they will remind him that his mom is igbo…”

Theblackmentor_:

“Give People Flowers when they are alive. Not paying visits when they die.”

tops.hop28:

“The one in dreads is her replica.”

